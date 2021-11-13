National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00WeymouthWeymouth
Venue: Technique Stadium, England

Chesterfield v Weymouth

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Loach
  • 29Whittle
  • 8Weston
  • 21Croll
  • 22Grimes
  • 20King
  • 4Oyeleke
  • 16Kellerman
  • 28Khan
  • 19Tshimanga

Substitutes

  • 10Mandeville
  • 17McCourt
  • 18Tyson
  • 23Payne
  • 32Kerr

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 5Morgan
  • 6Cordner
  • 16Robinson
  • 26Harfield
  • 15Leslie-Smith
  • 30Olomowewe
  • 8Mussa
  • 9Thomson
  • 10McQuoid
  • 14Bearwish

Substitutes

  • 7Goodship
  • 19Taylor-Crossdale
  • 23Murray
  • 32Shields
Referee:
Paul Marsden

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Boreham Wood149322011930
2Grimsby1492327131429
3Chesterfield1485127131429
4Bromley1383226131327
5Halifax1483321111027
6Solihull Moors147522016426
7Notts County147432417725
8Dag & Red1472529191023
9Wrexham135532315820
10Stockport136251617-120
11Altrincham136162320319
12Woking136072320318
13Eastleigh135351719-218
14Barnet144461727-1016
15Yeovil124351112-115
16Torquay134361923-415
17Weymouth144371724-715
18Maidenhead United134271722-514
19Wealdstone133551219-714
20Southend133281121-1011
21King's Lynn132291122-118
22Aldershot1421111429-157
23Dover130310931-22-9
View full National League table

