Chesterfield v Weymouth

ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00WeymouthWeymouth
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Loach
- 29Whittle
- 8Weston
- 21Croll
- 22Grimes
- 20King
- 4Oyeleke
- 16Kellerman
- 28Khan
- 19Tshimanga
Substitutes
- 10Mandeville
- 17McCourt
- 18Tyson
- 23Payne
- 32Kerr
Weymouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 5Morgan
- 6Cordner
- 16Robinson
- 26Harfield
- 15Leslie-Smith
- 30Olomowewe
- 8Mussa
- 9Thomson
- 10McQuoid
- 14Bearwish
Substitutes
- 7Goodship
- 19Taylor-Crossdale
- 23Murray
- 32Shields
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
Match details to follow.