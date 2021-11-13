National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Smith
  • 22Moss
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 8Gorman
  • 3Barnett
  • 5Hunt
  • 32Staunton
  • 7Worthington
  • 11Knowles
  • 23Yussuf
  • 19Wakefield

Substitutes

  • 10Quigley
  • 12Evans
  • 13Williams
  • 14Bradley
  • 15Lo-Everton

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Hare
  • 6Boyce
  • 12Hesketh
  • 3Kelly
  • 5Broadbent
  • 4Miley
  • 20Whelan
  • 8Pritchard
  • 10Barnett
  • 18House

Substitutes

  • 11Hill
  • 17Whitehall
  • 19Hollands
  • 25Maghoma
  • 26Harper
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Boreham Wood149322011930
2Grimsby1492327131429
3Chesterfield1485127131429
4Bromley1383226131327
5Halifax1483321111027
6Solihull Moors147522016426
7Notts County147432417725
8Dag & Red1472529191023
9Wrexham135532315820
10Stockport136251617-120
11Altrincham136162320319
12Woking136072320318
13Eastleigh135351719-218
14Barnet144461727-1016
15Yeovil124351112-115
16Torquay134361923-415
17Weymouth144371724-715
18Maidenhead United134271722-514
19Wealdstone133551219-714
20Southend133281121-1011
21King's Lynn132291122-118
22Aldershot1421111429-157
23Dover130310931-22-9
