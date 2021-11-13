The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1

Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal: Vivianne Miedema scores dramatic late equaliser in derby

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at The Hive

Arsenal saved their unbeaten start to the Women's Super League season in dramatic fashion as Vivianne Miedema scored a stoppage-time equaliser against north London rivals Tottenham.

The league leaders trailed after Rachel Williams bundled in the opener, threatening to cause an upset at The Hive.

But Miedema, Arsenal's ever-reliable goalscorer, stepped up once again to nod home a corner and send more than 2,800 fans into a frenzy.

Arsenal had missed several big chances to break the deadlock before Williams' opener - with Katie McCabe and Beth Mead both hitting the woodwork in the first half.

Miedema herself had also come close when she was denied by goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela, while Mead was a constant threat throughout.

The draw extends Arsenal's league lead to four points but Chelsea can close the gap on Sunday when they face Manchester City (15:00 GMT).

It was another significant result for Tottenham, who backed up a draw with Manchester United with this result, and who maintain their challenge for a Champions League qualification spot.

Spurs resilient but Arsenal pressure pays off

Tinja-Riikka Korpela save from Katie McCabe free-kick
Katie McCabe had a free-kick clawed off the line after she hit the post in the first half

Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner had demanded a hard-working performance from her side earlier this week - and got it in what was a typically robust performance.

Williams and Graham worked tirelessly off the ball to provide support in midfield as Arsenal dominated possession - but the Spurs pair were also a threat on the break.

And their efforts paid off when the two combined to stun Arsenal, setting up a brilliant finale as the Gunners piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

Miedema, who had cut a frustrated figure on numerous occasions, had tormented the Spurs backline with weaving runs and dangerous efforts but to no avail.

But she ultimately delivered, showing the ruthlessness that has made her one of the most prolific strikers in the world.

The title race is opening up in intriguing fashion and should Chelsea close the gap on Sunday, just one point will separate the top two.

Spurs, who should have gone 2-0 up when Ashley Neville missed an open goal from a few yards out, will take huge confidence from this performance, though Brighton remain hot on their heels in fourth place.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Korpela
  • 29NevilleBooked at 82mins
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 12Percival
  • 21ClemaronBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGreenat 81'minutes
  • 18UbogaguSubstituted forAddisonat 63'minutes
  • 16Graham
  • 17SimonSubstituted forAyaneat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 4Green
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane
  • 25Heeps

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7CatleySubstituted forParrisat 68'minutes
  • 12MaanumSubstituted forNobbsat 68'minutes
  • 13WältiSubstituted forIwabuchiat 84'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 9MeadBooked at 82minsSubstituted forFoordat 85'minutes
  • 11Miedema
  • 15McCabe

Substitutes

  • 4Patten
  • 8Nobbs
  • 14Parris
  • 18Williams
  • 19Foord
  • 20Boye Sørensen
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 29Goldie
  • 77Heath
Referee:
Amy Fearns
Attendance:
2,896

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home11
Away19
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home19
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Arsenal Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Arsenal Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).

  4. Post update

    Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.

  8. Post update

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  10. Post update

    Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Arsenal Women 1. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross following a corner.

  13. Booking

    Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).

  17. Post update

    Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kit Graham.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

