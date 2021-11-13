League Two
WalsallWalsall15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: Banks's Stadium, England

Walsall v Harrogate Town

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Rushworth
  • 2White
  • 24Menayese
  • 6Monthe
  • 3Ward
  • 17Earing
  • 20Perry
  • 28Shade
  • 10Osadebe
  • 7Kiernan
  • 11Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Rose
  • 5Taylor
  • 15Phillips
  • 16Bates
  • 18Leak
  • 21Khan
  • 23Sadler

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 14Sheron
  • 6Burrell
  • 20Hall
  • 3Page
  • 30Power
  • 4Falkingham
  • 16Pattison
  • 21Diamond
  • 29Armstrong
  • 11Orsi

Substitutes

  • 2Fallowfield
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Martin
  • 13Cracknell
  • 17Kerry
  • 18Muldoon
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1594227131431
2Port Vale1685328161229
3Northampton158342011927
4Exeter1568125151026
5Newport167542719826
6Swindon157532215726
7Leyton Orient1558225121323
8Harrogate156542720723
9Sutton United157262318523
10Hartlepool167271822-423
11Bradford165742219322
12Tranmere156451110122
13Rochdale155551919020
14Walsall155551919020
15Barrow164752020019
16Bristol Rovers155371723-618
17Colchester154561219-717
18Crawley155281725-817
19Salford154471617-116
20Mansfield153571420-614
21Stevenage153571126-1514
22Carlisle162771124-1313
23Oldham153391122-1112
24Scunthorpe152581129-1811
