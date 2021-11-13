Walsall v Harrogate Town

WalsallWalsall15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Rushworth
- 2White
- 24Menayese
- 6Monthe
- 3Ward
- 17Earing
- 20Perry
- 28Shade
- 10Osadebe
- 7Kiernan
- 11Miller
Substitutes
- 1Rose
- 5Taylor
- 15Phillips
- 16Bates
- 18Leak
- 21Khan
- 23Sadler
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 14Sheron
- 6Burrell
- 20Hall
- 3Page
- 30Power
- 4Falkingham
- 16Pattison
- 21Diamond
- 29Armstrong
- 11Orsi
Substitutes
- 2Fallowfield
- 7Thomson
- 10Martin
- 13Cracknell
- 17Kerry
- 18Muldoon
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match details to follow.