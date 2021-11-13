Rochdale v Leyton Orient

RochdaleRochdale15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Coleman
- 15Graham
- 6O'Connell
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'Keeffe
- 23Kelly
- 8Morley
- 13Keohane
- 10Newby
- 9Beesley
- 18Odoh
Substitutes
- 1Lynch
- 3White
- 5Taylor
- 7Dooley
- 11Grant
- 16Done
- 19Andrews
Leyton Orient
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 22Vigouroux
- 15Mitchell
- 19Beckles
- 25Ogie
- 2James
- 26Kyprianou
- 8Clay
- 11Archibald
- 10Kemp
- 16Drinan
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 3Wood
- 5Happe
- 6Thompson
- 18Pratley
- 20Sotiriou
- 27Byrne
- 28Nkrumah
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match details to follow.