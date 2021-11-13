League Two
RochdaleRochdale15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Coleman
  • 15Graham
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 23Kelly
  • 8Morley
  • 13Keohane
  • 10Newby
  • 9Beesley
  • 18Odoh

Substitutes

  • 1Lynch
  • 3White
  • 5Taylor
  • 7Dooley
  • 11Grant
  • 16Done
  • 19Andrews

Leyton Orient

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 15Mitchell
  • 19Beckles
  • 25Ogie
  • 2James
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 8Clay
  • 11Archibald
  • 10Kemp
  • 16Drinan
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Wood
  • 5Happe
  • 6Thompson
  • 18Pratley
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 27Byrne
  • 28Nkrumah
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1594227131431
2Port Vale1685328161229
3Northampton158342011927
4Exeter1568125151026
5Newport167542719826
6Swindon157532215726
7Leyton Orient1558225121323
8Harrogate156542720723
9Sutton United157262318523
10Hartlepool167271822-423
11Bradford165742219322
12Tranmere156451110122
13Rochdale155551919020
14Walsall155551919020
15Barrow164752020019
16Bristol Rovers155371723-618
17Colchester154561219-717
18Crawley155281725-817
19Salford154471617-116
20Mansfield153571420-614
21Stevenage153571126-1514
22Carlisle162771124-1313
23Oldham153391122-1112
24Scunthorpe152581129-1811
View full League Two table

