Forest Green Rovers v Colchester United

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45ColchesterColchester United
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3Bernard
- 2Wilson
- 7Stevenson
- 21Hendry
- 11Cadden
- 10Aitchison
- 14Matt
- 9Stevens
Substitutes
- 4Sweeney
- 6Cargill
- 17Edwards
- 18Young
- 23Diallo
- 24Thomas
- 28March
Colchester
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 24Turner
- 18Eastman
- 5Smith
- 4Chambers
- 22Tchamadeu
- 8Skuse
- 6Sarpong-Wiredu
- 27Coxe
- 10Judge
- 14Chilvers
- 16Andrews
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 7Hannant
- 15Dallison-Lisbon
- 21Kennedy
- 23Daniels
- 34Tovide
- 37Cooper
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match report will appear here.