League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45ColchesterColchester United
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Colchester United

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 3Bernard
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 11Cadden
  • 10Aitchison
  • 14Matt
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 4Sweeney
  • 6Cargill
  • 17Edwards
  • 18Young
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March

Colchester

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 24Turner
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 4Chambers
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 8Skuse
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 27Coxe
  • 10Judge
  • 14Chilvers
  • 16Andrews

Substitutes

  • 1Gerken
  • 7Hannant
  • 15Dallison-Lisbon
  • 21Kennedy
  • 23Daniels
  • 34Tovide
  • 37Cooper
Referee:
Ben Speedie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green22146245202548
2Tranmere23125624141041
3Northampton2312473123840
4Sutton United2312383528739
5Swindon2310763427737
6Port Vale21105635231235
7Newport249873834435
8Mansfield2310582828035
9Exeter2381053326734
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Crawley229492731-431
12Salford228682621530
13Harrogate228683531430
14Bradford2361162928129
15Walsall237882930-129
16Hartlepool2384112434-1028
17Rochdale226973030027
18Bristol Rovers217592733-626
19Carlisle2367101829-1125
20Barrow2358102328-523
21Stevenage2458111937-1823
22Colchester215791728-1122
23Scunthorpe24310111942-2319
24Oldham2446142239-1718
View full League Two table

