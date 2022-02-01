League Two
SwindonSwindon Town19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Crawley Town

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Wollacott
  • 4Conroy
  • 14Cooper
  • 16O'Brien
  • 24Hunt
  • 7Gladwin
  • 26East
  • 8Lyden
  • 3Iandolo
  • 11McKirdy
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 2Odimayo
  • 12Ward
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 19Barry
  • 20Williams
  • 25Reed
  • 28Aguiar

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 2Davies
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 5Craig
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 14Tilley
  • 28Payne
  • 8Powell
  • 7Grego-Cox
  • 10Nadesan
  • 9Nichols

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 11Frost
  • 15Francillette
  • 20Matthews
  • 42Seymour
  • 45Marshall
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green26177255213458
2Tranmere2714672819948
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2613673324945
6Mansfield2613583731644
7Swindon2611964132942
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale25116837271039
10Salford28107113128337
11Bradford2781273432236
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley26105113136-535
14Harrogate2596103838033
15Leyton Orient25711737241332
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage28710112842-1431
18Rochdale2561183032-229
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Carlisle2769121935-1627
21Barrow2768132735-826
22Colchester2668122336-1326
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
