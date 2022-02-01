Swindon Town v Crawley Town

SwindonSwindon Town19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Wollacott
- 4Conroy
- 14Cooper
- 16O'Brien
- 24Hunt
- 7Gladwin
- 26East
- 8Lyden
- 3Iandolo
- 11McKirdy
- 9Davison
Substitutes
- 2Odimayo
- 12Ward
- 17Mitchell-Lawson
- 19Barry
- 20Williams
- 25Reed
- 28Aguiar
Crawley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Morris
- 2Davies
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 5Craig
- 25Tsaroulla
- 14Tilley
- 28Payne
- 8Powell
- 7Grego-Cox
- 10Nadesan
- 9Nichols
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 11Frost
- 15Francillette
- 20Matthews
- 42Seymour
- 45Marshall
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match details to follow.