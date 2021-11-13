League Two
Port ValePort Vale0BradfordBradford City0

Port Vale v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Covolan Cauagnari
  • 27Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 23Pett
  • 10Conlon
  • 2Gibbons
  • 9Wilson
  • 19Amoo

Substitutes

  • 11Benning
  • 16Martin
  • 17Taylor
  • 20Lloyd
  • 21Rodney
  • 22Politic
  • 26Stone

Bradford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6Songo'o
  • 5Canavan
  • 2ThrelkeldBooked at 15minsSubstituted forRidehalghat 45'minutes
  • 22Sutton
  • 18Watt
  • 14Foulds
  • 11Gilliead
  • 15Vernam
  • 20Robinson

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 7Eisa
  • 8Cooke
  • 13Hornby
  • 16Kelleher
  • 17Evans
  • 19Angol
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).

  2. Post update

    Ben Garrity (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Theo Robinson (Bradford City).

  4. Post update

    Lewis Cass (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by David Worrall (Port Vale).

  6. Post update

    Charles Vernam (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Yann Songo'o (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Wilson (Port Vale).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Garrity (Port Vale) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by David Amoo.

  10. Post update

    David Amoo (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Port Vale 0, Bradford City 0.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Liam Ridehalgh replaces Oscar Threlkeld.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Port Vale 0, Bradford City 0.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charles Vernam (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Elliot Watt following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Dan Jones (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Charles Vernam (Bradford City).

  19. Post update

    James Gibbons (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1594227131431
2Port Vale1685327151229
3Northampton158342011927
4Exeter1568125151026
5Newport167542719826
6Swindon157532215726
7Leyton Orient1558225121323
8Harrogate156542720723
9Sutton United157262318523
10Hartlepool167271822-423
11Bradford165742118322
12Tranmere156451110122
13Rochdale155551919020
14Walsall155551919020
15Barrow164752020019
16Bristol Rovers155371723-618
17Colchester154561219-717
18Crawley155281725-817
19Salford154471617-116
20Mansfield153571420-614
21Stevenage153571126-1514
22Carlisle162771124-1313
23Oldham153391122-1112
24Scunthorpe152581129-1811
View full League Two table

