Port Vale v Bradford City

Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).
Line-ups
Port Vale
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Covolan Cauagnari
- 27Cass
- 6Smith
- 3Jones
- 7Worrall
- 8Garrity
- 23Pett
- 10Conlon
- 2Gibbons
- 9Wilson
- 19Amoo
Substitutes
- 11Benning
- 16Martin
- 17Taylor
- 20Lloyd
- 21Rodney
- 22Politic
- 26Stone
Bradford
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1O'Donnell
- 4O'Connor
- 6Songo'o
- 5Canavan
- 2ThrelkeldBooked at 15minsSubstituted forRidehalghat 45'minutes
- 22Sutton
- 18Watt
- 14Foulds
- 11Gilliead
- 15Vernam
- 20Robinson
Substitutes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 7Eisa
- 8Cooke
- 13Hornby
- 16Kelleher
- 17Evans
- 19Angol
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Ben Garrity (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Theo Robinson (Bradford City).
Post update
Lewis Cass (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Worrall (Port Vale).
Post update
Charles Vernam (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Yann Songo'o (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Wilson (Port Vale).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Garrity (Port Vale) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by David Amoo.
Post update
David Amoo (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).
Second Half
Second Half begins Port Vale 0, Bradford City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Liam Ridehalgh replaces Oscar Threlkeld.
Half Time
First Half ends, Port Vale 0, Bradford City 0.
Post update
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charles Vernam (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Elliot Watt following a fast break.
Post update
Dan Jones (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Charles Vernam (Bradford City).
Post update
James Gibbons (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).
Match details to follow.