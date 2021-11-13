Exeter City v Oldham Athletic

ExeterExeter City15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Dawson
- 26Sweeney
- 5Ray
- 34Hartridge
- 12Key
- 29Kite
- 8Collins
- 2Caprice
- 7Jay
- 20Brown
- 10Nombe
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 11Amond
- 23Daniel
- 27Grounds
- 30Edwards
- 31Coley
- 40Brown
Oldham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Leutwiler
- 2Clarke
- 6Piergianni
- 5McGahey
- 7Adams
- 18Bowden
- 8Whelan
- 33Couto
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 9Hope
- 24Bahamboula
Substitutes
- 4Cissé
- 11Dearnley
- 14Fage
- 17Stobbs
- 22Diarra
- 27Hopcutt
- 40Southerington
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match details to follow.