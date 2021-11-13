League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium, England

Scunthorpe United v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Watson
  • 12Rowe
  • 5Taft
  • 6Onariase
  • 3O'Malley
  • 25Perry
  • 4Kenyon
  • 26Hackney
  • 18Scrimshaw
  • 9Loft
  • 11Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 2Millen
  • 7Green
  • 8Beestin
  • 16Thompson
  • 19Jarvis
  • 23Pugh
  • 33Balme

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ripley
  • 32Shephard
  • 5Eastham
  • 16Turnbull
  • 2Love
  • 4Lowe
  • 8Lund
  • 11Morris
  • 18McAleny
  • 30N'Mai
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 12Jeacock
  • 20Oteh
  • 22Golden
  • 24Smith
  • 28Denny
  • 36Dackers
  • 42Vassell
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1594227131431
2Port Vale1685328161229
3Northampton158342011927
4Exeter1568125151026
5Newport167542719826
6Swindon157532215726
7Leyton Orient1558225121323
8Harrogate156542720723
9Sutton United157262318523
10Hartlepool167271822-423
11Bradford165742219322
12Tranmere156451110122
13Rochdale155551919020
14Walsall155551919020
15Barrow164752020019
16Bristol Rovers155371723-618
17Colchester154561219-717
18Crawley155281725-817
19Salford154471617-116
20Mansfield153571420-614
21Stevenage153571126-1514
22Carlisle162771124-1313
23Oldham153391122-1112
24Scunthorpe152581129-1811
View full League Two table

