League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United0BarrowBarrow0

Carlisle United v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Howard
  • 2Mellor
  • 5McDonald
  • 17Whelan
  • 3Armer
  • 27Gibson
  • 12Mellish
  • 8Guy
  • 10Clough
  • 14Abrahams
  • 30Young

Substitutes

  • 4Devine
  • 9Alessandra
  • 11Dickenson
  • 15Charters
  • 16Feeney
  • 21Simons
  • 25Fishburn

Barrow

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Farman
  • 14Jones
  • 5Platt
  • 18Grayson
  • 2Brown
  • 28Banks
  • 15Gotts
  • 3Brough
  • 35Stevens
  • 12Gordon
  • 10Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 6Ellis
  • 11Kay
  • 21Lillis
  • 24Hutton
  • 33James
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamBarrow
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Guy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Callum Guy (Carlisle United).

  3. Post update

    Josh Gordon (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Connor Brown.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Jones.

  6. Post update

    Corey Whelan (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Barrow).

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Offrande Zanzala (Barrow).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jon Mellish (Carlisle United).

  10. Post update

    Josh Gordon (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Gordon (Barrow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Banks.

  12. Post update

    Callum Guy (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Gotts (Barrow).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zach Clough (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

