Tranmere Rovers v Sutton United

TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Doohan
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 4Knight-Percival
- 26Clarke
- 3MacDonald
- 8Spearing
- 7Morris
- 14McManaman
- 10Watson
- 11Feeney
- 20Nevitt
Substitutes
- 5Davies
- 13Murphy
- 15Hawkes
- 16Glatzel
- 17Foley
- 18Maynard
- 21Duffy
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bouzanis
- 22Kizzi
- 5Goodliffe
- 4Rowe
- 24Milsom
- 7Ajiboye
- 15Eastmond
- 29Smith
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 16Olaofe
- 26Bennett
Substitutes
- 3Wyatt
- 6John
- 8Davis
- 13House
- 14Dundas
- 19Korboa
- 25Wilson
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match details to follow.