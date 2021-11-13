League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Sutton United

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 26Clarke
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Spearing
  • 7Morris
  • 14McManaman
  • 10Watson
  • 11Feeney
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 5Davies
  • 13Murphy
  • 15Hawkes
  • 16Glatzel
  • 17Foley
  • 18Maynard
  • 21Duffy

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 22Kizzi
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 4Rowe
  • 24Milsom
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 15Eastmond
  • 29Smith
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 16Olaofe
  • 26Bennett

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 6John
  • 8Davis
  • 13House
  • 14Dundas
  • 19Korboa
  • 25Wilson
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1594227131431
2Port Vale1685328161229
3Northampton158342011927
4Exeter1568125151026
5Newport167542719826
6Swindon157532215726
7Leyton Orient1558225121323
8Harrogate156542720723
9Sutton United157262318523
10Hartlepool167271822-423
11Bradford165742219322
12Tranmere156451110122
13Rochdale155551919020
14Walsall155551919020
15Barrow164752020019
16Bristol Rovers155371723-618
17Colchester154561219-717
18Crawley155281725-817
19Salford154471617-116
20Mansfield153571420-614
21Stevenage153571126-1514
22Carlisle162771124-1313
23Oldham153391122-1112
24Scunthorpe152581129-1811
