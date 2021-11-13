League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Adams Park, England

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Stockdale
  • 5Stewart
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 3Jacobson
  • 26McCarthy
  • 8Thompson
  • 28Scowen
  • 23Obita
  • 19Mehmeti
  • 18Hanlan
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 2Grimmer
  • 7Wheeler
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 31Przybek
  • 33Pendlebury
  • 38Forino Joseph
  • 39Parsons

Portsmouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Bass
  • 15Romeo
  • 20Raggett
  • 16Ogilvie
  • 3Brown
  • 23Thompson
  • 6Williams
  • 10Harness
  • 27Azeez
  • 11Curtis
  • 19Hirst

Substitutes

  • 7Ahadme
  • 13Freeman
  • 24Jacobs
  • 26Downing
  • 34Kaba
  • 36Steward
  • 41Hughes
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan16111430131734
2Plymouth1696128141433
3Rotherham1694329121731
4Wycombe169432620631
5Sunderland159152521428
6Oxford Utd158342617927
7MK Dons157442721625
8Sheff Wed166732015525
9Ipswich166553425923
10Bolton176472426-222
11Cambridge165742224-222
12Burton166461621-522
13Accrington156361925-621
14Lincoln City165562020020
15Portsmouth165561921-220
16Cheltenham165562027-720
17Wimbledon154562024-417
18Charlton164482124-316
19Gillingham163761521-616
20Morecambe164392530-515
21Shrewsbury164391522-715
22Fleetwood153572627-114
23Doncaster1633101129-1812
24Crewe1716101231-199
View full League One table

