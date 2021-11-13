Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Stockdale
- 5Stewart
- 6Tafazolli
- 3Jacobson
- 26McCarthy
- 8Thompson
- 28Scowen
- 23Obita
- 19Mehmeti
- 18Hanlan
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 2Grimmer
- 7Wheeler
- 20Akinfenwa
- 31Przybek
- 33Pendlebury
- 38Forino Joseph
- 39Parsons
Portsmouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Bass
- 15Romeo
- 20Raggett
- 16Ogilvie
- 3Brown
- 23Thompson
- 6Williams
- 10Harness
- 27Azeez
- 11Curtis
- 19Hirst
Substitutes
- 7Ahadme
- 13Freeman
- 24Jacobs
- 26Downing
- 34Kaba
- 36Steward
- 41Hughes
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match details to follow.