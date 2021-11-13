League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley1PlymouthPlymouth Argyle4

Accrington Stanley 1-4 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth's Jordan Houghton celebrates his goal
Jordan Houghton celebrates scoring Plymouth's second goal

Ryan Lowe celebrated his 100th league game in charge of Plymouth with a 4-1 League One victory away to Accrington that sent them to the top of the table.

The win extended Argyle's unbeaten league run to 16 games as they overtook fellow high-fliers Wigan - whose match at Morecambe was postponed because of international call-ups - in pole position.

The visitors took the lead via an own goal midway through the first half.

Conor Grant's high cross into the box had captain Joe Edwards and Stanley's Ethan Hamilton challenging for the ball before it bounced off the Accrington player and looped beyond goalkeeper Toby Savin.

They doubled their lead just before the break when Jordon Garrick fed Jordan Houghton in the area and he squeezed the ball home from a tight angle via the far post.

Accrington reduced the deficit five minutes into the second half when unmarked Tommy Leigh celebrated his first league goal, getting on the end of Harry Pell's cross and stroking the ball home from eight yards.

However Ryan Broom's spectacular 25-yard strike gave Savin no chance after 63 minutes as Argyle regained their two-goal cushion.

They made it four when Broom's ball in was headed home by Ryan Hardie from close range with 14 minutes remaining for his 11th goal of the season that added the gloss.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 40Savin
  • 5Sykes
  • 12Nottingham
  • 38Amankwah
  • 2RodgersSubstituted forMcConvilleat 69'minutes
  • 16Coyle
  • 28ConneelyBooked at 72mins
  • 4Hamilton
  • 8PellSubstituted forMalcolmat 77'minutes
  • 18LeighBooked at 54mins
  • 26MansellSubstituted forMumbongoat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Trafford
  • 7O'Sullivan
  • 11McConville
  • 14Mumbongo
  • 15Procter
  • 35Nolan
  • 41Malcolm

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 28Pereira CamaráSubstituted forRandellat 69'minutes
  • 4Houghton
  • 7BroomSubstituted forJenkins Daviesat 90+1'minutes
  • 15GrantBooked at 84mins
  • 14GarrickBooked at 79minsSubstituted forAgardat 80'minutes
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 18Agard
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 37Pursall
  • 42Shirley
  • 44Jenkins Davies
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
3,130

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Plymouth Argyle 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Plymouth Argyle 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jovan Malcolm (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Leigh.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. William Jenkins Davies replaces Ryan Broom.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ross Sykes.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jovan Malcolm with a headed pass.

  7. Booking

    Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle).

  9. Post update

    Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Kieran Agard replaces Jordan Garrick.

  11. Booking

    Jordan Garrick (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Jovan Malcolm replaces Harry Pell.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Plymouth Argyle 4. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Broom with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Nottingham (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Joe Edwards.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Mumbongo (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Nottingham.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Pell (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Joe Edwards.

  20. Booking

    Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Saturday 13th November 2021

