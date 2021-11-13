League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Plymouth Argyle

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 40Savin
  • 5Sykes
  • 12Nottingham
  • 38Amankwah
  • 2Rodgers
  • 16Coyle
  • 28Conneely
  • 4Hamilton
  • 18Leigh
  • 8Pell
  • 26Mansell

Substitutes

  • 1Trafford
  • 7O'Sullivan
  • 11McConville
  • 14Mumbongo
  • 15Procter
  • 35Nolan
  • 41Malcolm

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 4Houghton
  • 7Broom
  • 15Grant
  • 14Garrick
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 18Agard
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 37Pursall
  • 42Shirley
  • 44Jenkins Davies
Referee:
David Rock

Match details to follow.

Saturday 13th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan16111430131734
2Plymouth1696128141433
3Rotherham1694329121731
4Wycombe169432620631
5Sunderland159152521428
6Oxford Utd158342617927
7MK Dons157442721625
8Sheff Wed166732015525
9Ipswich166553425923
10Bolton176472426-222
11Cambridge165742224-222
12Burton166461621-522
13Accrington156361925-621
14Lincoln City165562020020
15Portsmouth165561921-220
16Cheltenham165562027-720
17Wimbledon154562024-417
18Charlton164482124-316
19Gillingham163761521-616
20Morecambe164392530-515
21Shrewsbury164391522-715
22Fleetwood153572627-114
23Doncaster1633101129-1812
24Crewe1716101231-199
View full League One table

