Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Gillingham

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 28Wildsmith
  • 2Palmer
  • 22Dunkley
  • 18Johnson
  • 23Corbeanu
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 26Wing
  • 7Shodipo
  • 10Bannan
  • 13Paterson
  • 20Kamberi

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 8Adeniran
  • 21Luongo
  • 24Berahino
  • 34Brennan
  • 40Sow
  • 42Render

Gillingham

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Jackson
  • 6Tucker
  • 5Ehmer
  • 27Akehurst
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 20Phillips
  • 17Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 8Dempsey
  • 15Akinde
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 11Reeves
  • 12Chapman
  • 16Adshead
  • 22Sithole
  • 23Lintott
Referee:
John Busby

Match details to follow.

Saturday 13th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan16111430131734
2Plymouth1696128141433
3Rotherham1694329121731
4Wycombe169432620631
5Sunderland159152521428
6Oxford Utd158342617927
7MK Dons157442721625
8Sheff Wed166732015525
9Ipswich166553425923
10Bolton176472426-222
11Cambridge165742224-222
12Burton166461621-522
13Accrington156361925-621
14Lincoln City165562020020
15Portsmouth165561921-220
16Cheltenham165562027-720
17Wimbledon154562024-417
18Charlton164482124-316
19Gillingham163761521-616
20Morecambe164392530-515
21Shrewsbury164391522-715
22Fleetwood153572627-114
23Doncaster1633101129-1812
24Crewe1716101231-199
