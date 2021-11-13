League One
BurtonBurton Albion15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Pirelli Stadium, England

Burton Albion v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Garratt
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 26Leak
  • 10Akins
  • 38Mancienne
  • 15O'Connor
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 8Powell
  • 9Hemmings
  • 19Amadi Holloway

Substitutes

  • 14Patrick
  • 18Blake-Tracy
  • 22Balcombe
  • 25Gilligan
  • 29Maddox
  • 39Chapman
  • 40Lakin

Charlton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 28Clare
  • 6Pearce
  • 5Famewo
  • 3Purrington
  • 17Lee
  • 11Gilbey
  • 4Dobson
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 9Stockley
  • 25Davison

Substitutes

  • 10Morgan
  • 20Kirk
  • 22Arter
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 26Watson
  • 30Henderson
  • 50Elerewe
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match details to follow.

Saturday 13th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan16111430131734
2Plymouth1696128141433
3Rotherham1694329121731
4Wycombe169432620631
5Sunderland159152521428
6Oxford Utd158342617927
7MK Dons157442721625
8Sheff Wed166732015525
9Ipswich166553425923
10Bolton176472426-222
11Cambridge165742224-222
12Burton166461621-522
13Accrington156361925-621
14Lincoln City165562020020
15Portsmouth165561921-220
16Cheltenham165562027-720
17Wimbledon154562024-417
18Charlton164482124-316
19Gillingham163761521-616
20Morecambe164392530-515
21Shrewsbury164391522-715
22Fleetwood153572627-114
23Doncaster1633101129-1812
24Crewe1716101231-199
View full League One table

