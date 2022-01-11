League One
SunderlandSunderland0Lincoln CityLincoln City0

Sunderland v Lincoln City

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Patterson
  • 11Gooch
  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 17Cirkin
  • 15Winchester
  • 24Neil
  • 8Embleton
  • 21Pritchard
  • 23Diamond
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 10O'Brien
  • 18Taylor
  • 19Xhemajli
  • 25Younger
  • 27Hawkes
  • 31Carney
  • 33Hume

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Griffiths
  • 12Bishop
  • 2Poole
  • 22Eyoma
  • 15Bramall
  • 6Sanders
  • 18McGrandles
  • 19Fiorini
  • 7Whittaker
  • 10Maguire
  • 14Adelakun

Substitutes

  • 3Melbourne
  • 21Sørensen
  • 24Robson
  • 31Long
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland26156550292151
2Rotherham24155445172850
3Wycombe25137540301046
4Wigan21143440202045
5Oxford Utd25127640271343
6Plymouth24127538251343
7MK Dons25118643301341
8Portsmouth2310762822637
9Sheff Wed2491053027337
10Ipswich259884334935
11Accrington25105103140-935
12Burton2495102930-132
13Cheltenham257993144-1330
14Charlton2485113029129
15Shrewsbury2585122629-329
16Cambridge246993238-627
17Bolton2375113035-526
18Wimbledon226883035-526
19Lincoln City2468102631-526
20Fleetwood2467113743-625
21Morecambe2465133449-1523
22Gillingham2439121838-2018
23Crewe2446142243-2118
24Doncaster2444161644-2816
