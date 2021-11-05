What's on Sportscene this weekend?

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Keep up to speed with the men's and women's top-flight Scottish football action on Sportscene this weekend.

Catch Saturday's Premiership highlights on BBC Scotland at 19:30 GMT, with the Sunday edition (19:15) featuring all five weekend games.

Hibs v Glasgow City in SWPL 1 is live on the BBC Scotland website at 13:00 on Sunday - followed by the Old Firm meeting of Celtic and Rangers (16:10).

Monday Sportscene on BBC Scotland (19:00) rounds up the SWPL 1 games.

Sportsound will be across all the live SPFL matches on BBC Radio Scotland on Saturday from 14:00.

You can also listen in via the BBC Sport website and app, which will provide the usual text updates from around the grounds.

Off The Ball - with guest Grant Stott - is at midday on Radio Scotland on Saturday, while John Rankin joins hosts Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan on Sunday (15:00).