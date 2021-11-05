Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

John Needham (right) faces a Scottish FA hearing next month

St Mirren chairman John Needham has been charged by the Scottish FA over tweets made about Rangers.

Needham faces a hearing on 2 December on counts of "discriminatory or offensive" comments, bringing the game into disrepute and improper behaviour.

He apologised on Twitter external-link after "inappropriate" historical posts, including derogatory references to Rangers fans, came to light last month.

At least one of the tweets came after he joined St Mirren's board last year.

Following an investigation, the Scottish FA has now issued him with a notice of complaint.

Needham, a banker for over 40 years, took over as chairman in the summer when the club came under fan ownership.