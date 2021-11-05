Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ryan Connelly sends the ball forward for Finn Harps in the derby against Derry

Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle equalised with a penalty four minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw with derby rivals Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Harps defender Ethan Boyle went from hero to zero as he headed the hosts in front before conceding the spot-kick just two minutes later.

McGonigle stepped up to convert from 12 yards.

An otherwise drab affair leaves Derry without a win in four and unable to clinch an automatic European place.

Meanwhile, Harps move out of the relegation play-off position on goal difference.

Harps made a strong start to the game and almost took the lead inside three minutes when Tunde Owolabi surged down the right but the striker fired into the side-netting.

After a sustained spell of pressure, Boyle let fly with a stinging volley from the edge of the area only to be denied by Nathan Gartside in the Derry goal.

Mark Anthony McGinley was a spectator for much of the first half but Ciaron Harkin gave the Harps goalkeeper a scare when he dragged his shot just wide of the post on 40 minutes.

As the heavens opened the Finn Park pitch started to cut-up and neither side could gain control of the game.

Barry McNamee released Jordan Mustoe on the left but his cross was diverted away by Ciaran Coll with Owolabi ready to pounce at the back post.

Joe Thomson almost broke the deadlock with 10 minutes to play but his deflected effort cleared the crossbar.

When James Akintunde clipped the ball through to McGonigle it looked like the striker would seal the points for the Candystripes. However, the striker's chip was a shade too high and Derry were immediately punished at the other end.

Boyle climbed highest to meet Ryan Connolly's free-kick in from the left and Harps looked to have snatched all three points.

Ruaidhri Higgins has seen his side equalise in injury-time in each of their last two matches but they didn't have to wait as long at the home of their northwest rivals.

As play resumed, Derry went on the attack and referee Ben Connolly pointed to the spot when the ball appeared to have struck Boyle's arm in the area. McGonigle took responsibility and sent McGinley the wrong way to steal a share of the spoils for City.