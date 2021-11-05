Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crues defender BJ Burns shields the ball from Larne's Ben Doherty

Larne moved second and within two points of Premiership leaders Cliftonville thanks to a 1-0 win over Crusaders at Inver Park.

Crues striker Adam Lecky fired wide with the best chance of the first half while Sean O'Neill tipped over Ben Doherty's fizzer at the other end.

Both sides went close in the second half but the game was decided by Lee Lynch's strike 14 minutes from time.

The substitute rifled low through the legs of O'Neill and into the net.

Crusaders were on the end of a shock Co Antrim Shield defeat by Ballyclare Comrades in midweek but this was a completely different line-up and they will be disappointed not to come away with at least a point.

It was a tight encounter marked by numerous half-chances but little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

Lecky off-target

The one that did fall to the visitors was squandered in the 14th minute - Paul Heatley knocked the ball into the path of Lecky but with just Rohan Ferguson to beat he dragged his shot wide from 12 yards.

Aidan Watson and Lecky sent headers over while at the other end O'Neill denied Mark Randall before pushing Doherty's powerful shot over.

Crues midfielder Ben Kennedy puts pressure on Larne's Fuad Sule at Inver Park

It was more of the same after the interval as Crues defender BJ Burns flashed wide from long-range before Randall twice went close from free-kicks.

The midfield drilled into the side-netting with the first effort before O'Neill tipped over his 25-yard strike.

Ben Kennedy curled wide of the Larne woodwork before Lynch broke the deadlock on 76 minutes.

Randall played the midfielder into space on the right and he drilled low past O'Neill from 16 yards to clinch the three points.

Crusaders pushed for an immediate response with Ferguson saving twice at his nearpost before Kennedy saw his corner clip the crossbar.

Larne held on to go second and the Crues remain sixth although Stephen Baxter's side have games in hand on the teams above them.