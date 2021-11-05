Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Taylor has been sidelined through injury since Celtic's win over Ross County in September

Left-back Greg Taylor has committed his future to Celtic until 2025 with a new contract on his 24th birthday.

The Scotland international has made 60 appearances, including 11 under Ange Postecoglou this season, since joining from Kilmarnock in September 2019.

Taylor, who has been out for two months with a shoulder injury, joins right-back Anthony Ralston in extending his deal until 2025 this week.

"I am delighted Greg has extended his contract," said Postecoglou.

"He has had an excellent start to the season and has made a really valuable contribution to the team.

"I am sure he will be an important player for us over the next few years."