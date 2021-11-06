The FA Cup
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United13:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium, England

Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Watson
  • 12Rowe
  • 5Taft
  • 24Davis
  • 3O'Malley
  • 17Bunn
  • 26Hackney
  • 23Pugh
  • 8Beestin
  • 18Scrimshaw
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 6Onariase
  • 7Green
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 14Wood
  • 16Thompson
  • 19Jarvis
  • 20Wilson
  • 25Perry
  • 33Balme

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Dahlberg
  • 2Knoyle
  • 5Olowu
  • 4Anderson
  • 10Rowe
  • 15Bostock
  • 14Smith
  • 22Galbraith
  • 21Cukur
  • 20Dodoo
  • 17Hiwula-Mayifuila

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 6Williams
  • 16Barlow
  • 28Horton
  • 29Hasani
  • 30Blythe
  • 34Kuleya
  • 35Hollings
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report to follow.

