Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Brendan Wiredu opened the scoring for Colchester United with a close range volley

Colchester United avoided a potential FA Cup upset with an impressive 4-0 first round victory at AFC Sudbury.

The League Two visitors made light work of the lowest-ranked side in the competition from the eighth tier.

Goals from Brendan Wiredu, Freddie Sears, Sylvester Jasper and Shawn McCoulsky saw Colchester win easily.

Wiredu tapped in the opener before a Sears half-volley, while Jasper curled in right footed before McCoulsky netted a fourth in added time.

Hayden Mullins' side will have to wait until Monday evening to discover their second round opponents, with the draw set to take place following the last first-round tie between Dagenham & Redbridge and Salford City.

The U's, 17th in their division with just four wins this season, would have been wary of opponents from four leagues below them, having been knocked out at the same stage of the competition last season on penalties at home to non-league Marine.

But Isthmian League Division One North AFC Sudbury, just a mere 15 miles up the road from Colchester, could not impose themselves despite their 4G playing surface and the support of a full house.

Colchester's dominance from the off was finally rewarded on 35 minutes when Wiredu latched onto a half-cleared cross to poke home on the volley.

He then teed up Sears for the second four minutes later as the former West Ham and Ipswich striker struck a sweet effort into the bottom left-hand corner from just outside the penalty box.

The pick of Colchester's four goals came after the break when Fulham loanee Jasper picked up a short corner from Armando Dobra before being allowed the time and space to fire home a curling shot into the far corner.

Substitute McCoulsky completed the scoring three minutes into added time as he met Luke Hannant's cross to the near post with the inside of his right foot.