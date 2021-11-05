The FA Cup
AFC SudburyAFC Sudbury0ColchesterColchester United4

FA Cup: AFC Sudbury 0-4 Colchester United - League Two side comfortably avoid upset

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Brendan Wiredu scores Colchester's first goal against AFC Sudbury
Brendan Wiredu opened the scoring for Colchester United with a close range volley

Colchester United avoided a potential FA Cup upset with an impressive 4-0 first round victory at AFC Sudbury.

The League Two visitors made light work of the lowest-ranked side in the competition from the eighth tier.

Goals from Brendan Wiredu, Freddie Sears, Sylvester Jasper and Shawn McCoulsky saw Colchester win easily.

Wiredu tapped in the opener before a Sears half-volley, while Jasper curled in right footed before McCoulsky netted a fourth in added time.

Hayden Mullins' side will have to wait until Monday evening to discover their second round opponents, with the draw set to take place following the last first-round tie between Dagenham & Redbridge and Salford City.

The U's, 17th in their division with just four wins this season, would have been wary of opponents from four leagues below them, having been knocked out at the same stage of the competition last season on penalties at home to non-league Marine.

But Isthmian League Division One North AFC Sudbury, just a mere 15 miles up the road from Colchester, could not impose themselves despite their 4G playing surface and the support of a full house.

Colchester's dominance from the off was finally rewarded on 35 minutes when Wiredu latched onto a half-cleared cross to poke home on the volley.

He then teed up Sears for the second four minutes later as the former West Ham and Ipswich striker struck a sweet effort into the bottom left-hand corner from just outside the penalty box.

The pick of Colchester's four goals came after the break when Fulham loanee Jasper picked up a short corner from Armando Dobra before being allowed the time and space to fire home a curling shot into the far corner.

Substitute McCoulsky completed the scoring three minutes into added time as he met Luke Hannant's cross to the near post with the inside of his right foot.

Line-ups

AFC Sudbury

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Blunkell
  • 2KeysBooked at 84mins
  • 9ShawSubstituted forGilchristat 78'minutes
  • 5Grimwood
  • 3Harris
  • 4Turner
  • 8Frimpong
  • 7Nyadzayo
  • 6O'MalleyBooked at 85mins
  • 11AndrewsBooked at 24minsSubstituted forHipkinat 69'minutes
  • 10TempleBooked at 47minsSubstituted forClowsleyat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Adams
  • 13Askew
  • 14Clowsley
  • 15Gilchrist
  • 16Girling
  • 17Mayhew
  • 18Hipkin

Colchester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 29GeorgeBooked at 83mins
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 4Chambers
  • 18Eastman
  • 3ClampinSubstituted forCoxeat 12'minutes
  • 14Chilvers
  • 8SkuseSubstituted forCooperat 73'minutes
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 17JasperSubstituted forHannantat 78'minutes
  • 11SearsSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 73'minutes
  • 19DobraSubstituted forNoubleat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 5Smith
  • 7Hannant
  • 9Nouble
  • 15McCoulsky
  • 21Kennedy
  • 24Turner
  • 27Coxe
  • 37Cooper
Referee:
James Bell
Attendance:
2,000

Match Stats

Home TeamAFC SudburyAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home10
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AFC Sudbury 0, Colchester United 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AFC Sudbury 0, Colchester United 4.

  3. Booking

    Frank Nouble (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).

  5. Post update

    George Keys (AFC Sudbury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! AFC Sudbury 0, Colchester United 4. Shawn McCoulsky (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Hannant.

  7. Post update

    Offside, AFC Sudbury. Joe Grimwood tries a through ball, but Jake Turner is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, AFC Sudbury. Conceded by Shamal George.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Grimwood (AFC Sudbury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis O'Malley.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Coxe (Colchester United).

  11. Post update

    Luke Hipkin (AFC Sudbury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jake Clowsley (AFC Sudbury) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Booking

    Lewis O'Malley (AFC Sudbury) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Shawn McCoulsky (Colchester United).

  15. Post update

    Lewis O'Malley (AFC Sudbury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    George Keys (AFC Sudbury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Hannant (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noah Chilvers with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. (AFC Sudbury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Turner with a headed pass.

  19. Booking

    Shamal George (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by George Keys.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport