Colchester United avoided a potential FA Cup upset with an impressive 4-0 first round victory at AFC Sudbury.
The League Two visitors made light work of the lowest-ranked side in the competition from the eighth tier.
Goals from Brendan Wiredu, Freddie Sears, Sylvester Jasper and Shawn McCoulsky saw Colchester win easily.
Wiredu tapped in the opener before a Sears half-volley, while Jasper curled in right footed before McCoulsky netted a fourth in added time.
Hayden Mullins' side will have to wait until Monday evening to discover their second round opponents, with the draw set to take place following the last first-round tie between Dagenham & Redbridge and Salford City.
The U's, 17th in their division with just four wins this season, would have been wary of opponents from four leagues below them, having been knocked out at the same stage of the competition last season on penalties at home to non-league Marine.
But Isthmian League Division One North AFC Sudbury, just a mere 15 miles up the road from Colchester, could not impose themselves despite their 4G playing surface and the support of a full house.
Colchester's dominance from the off was finally rewarded on 35 minutes when Wiredu latched onto a half-cleared cross to poke home on the volley.
He then teed up Sears for the second four minutes later as the former West Ham and Ipswich striker struck a sweet effort into the bottom left-hand corner from just outside the penalty box.
The pick of Colchester's four goals came after the break when Fulham loanee Jasper picked up a short corner from Armando Dobra before being allowed the time and space to fire home a curling shot into the far corner.
Substitute McCoulsky completed the scoring three minutes into added time as he met Luke Hannant's cross to the near post with the inside of his right foot.
Line-ups
AFC Sudbury
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Blunkell
- 2KeysBooked at 84mins
- 9ShawSubstituted forGilchristat 78'minutes
- 5Grimwood
- 3Harris
- 4Turner
- 8Frimpong
- 7Nyadzayo
- 6O'MalleyBooked at 85mins
- 11AndrewsBooked at 24minsSubstituted forHipkinat 69'minutes
- 10TempleBooked at 47minsSubstituted forClowsleyat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Adams
- 13Askew
- 14Clowsley
- 15Gilchrist
- 16Girling
- 17Mayhew
- 18Hipkin
Colchester
Formation 4-3-3
- 29GeorgeBooked at 83mins
- 22Tchamadeu
- 4Chambers
- 18Eastman
- 3ClampinSubstituted forCoxeat 12'minutes
- 14Chilvers
- 8SkuseSubstituted forCooperat 73'minutes
- 6Sarpong-Wiredu
- 17JasperSubstituted forHannantat 78'minutes
- 11SearsSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 73'minutes
- 19DobraSubstituted forNoubleat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 5Smith
- 7Hannant
- 9Nouble
- 15McCoulsky
- 21Kennedy
- 24Turner
- 27Coxe
- 37Cooper
- Referee:
- James Bell
- Attendance:
- 2,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Sudbury 0, Colchester United 4.
Booking
Frank Nouble (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).
Post update
George Keys (AFC Sudbury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Sudbury 0, Colchester United 4. Shawn McCoulsky (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Hannant.
Post update
Offside, AFC Sudbury. Joe Grimwood tries a through ball, but Jake Turner is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, AFC Sudbury. Conceded by Shamal George.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Grimwood (AFC Sudbury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis O'Malley.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Coxe (Colchester United).
Post update
Luke Hipkin (AFC Sudbury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jake Clowsley (AFC Sudbury) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Lewis O'Malley (AFC Sudbury) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Shawn McCoulsky (Colchester United).
Post update
Lewis O'Malley (AFC Sudbury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
George Keys (AFC Sudbury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Hannant (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noah Chilvers with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. (AFC Sudbury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Turner with a headed pass.
Booking
Shamal George (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by George Keys.