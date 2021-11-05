The FA Cup
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium

Harrogate Town v Wrexham

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th November 2021

  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00NewportNewport County
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United13:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • GillinghamGillingham14:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00GuiseleyGuiseley
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • BradfordBradford City15:00ExeterExeter City
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00HorshamHorsham
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00SouthendSouthend United
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00SwindonSwindon Town

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport