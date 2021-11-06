Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ronan Doherty opened the scoring for Cliftonville with his first league goal of the season

Cliftonville extended their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to five points after a 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at Solitude.

The Reds moved five clear of Larne with Linfield third after the Blues were held to a scoreless draw at Portadown.

Coleraine missed an opportunity to leapfrog Linfield as they drew 0-0 at Carrick Rangers, while Glentoran beat basement side Warrenpoint Town 2-1.

Kenny Kane scored the only goal as Ballymena United edged Glenavon.

While Dungannon offered glimpses of their pace on the counter, Cliftonville controlled much of the first half at Solitude and took the lead after 25 minutes when Ronan Doherty headed home.

The midfielder connected with Jamie McDonagh's corner and managed to guide the ball past Swifts goalkeeper Dwayne Nelson for his first league goal of the season.

Joe Gormley was then foiled by Nelson after being teed up by Reds skipper Chris Curran, but the club's all-time leading scorer made no mistake on 36 when he converted McDonagh's right-wing cross from close range.

McDonagh, influential once again, exchanged passes with Ryan Curran before driving a low ball into Gormley to notch his 14th assist of the season.

Gormley then struck a post as the Reds went into the dressing room with a two-goal cushion. The visitors, however, were undeterred and should have pulled a goal back on 74 only for Caolin Coyle to fire straight at Declan Dunne after James Knowles' free-kick found its way to the right-back.

McDonagh then bagged a deserved goal as he raced in to apply the decisive touch after Gormley had been played through by Doherty.

Saturday's success at Solitude means Cliftonville have won all eight of their home games in the league this term, but they now face a stern test of their title credentials with trips to Warrenpoint, Linfield, Coleraine and Larne to come in their next four.

Ports frustrate champions in Shamrock stalemate

Striker Christy Manzinga missed a late chance for Linfield at Shamrock Park

Premiership strugglers Portadown produced a resilient display to secure a deserved draw with champions Linfield at Shamrock Park.

Ports keeper Jethren Barr made two excellent first-half saves to deny Jordan Stewart while Stephen Teggart and Adam Salley went close for the hosts.

Linfield failed to capitalise on the wind advantage in the second half although it required a goal-line clearance from Paul Finnegan to keep out Matthew Clarke's strike.

Portadown were dangerous on the counter-attack but skipper Lee Bonis could only find the side-netting after going through on the right.

Blues striker Christy Manzinga blasted a late chance wide to sum up a frustrating day for a Linfield side now trailing leaders Cliftonville by six points.

Coleraine lose ground on Reds

At Taylors Avenue, Coleraine lost ground on Cliftonville as they battled out an entertaining scoreless draw with Carrick Rangers.

The visitors tested the reflexes of fit-again Carrick keeper Aaron Hogg in the early stages as he dived to his left to push away Stephen Lowry's free kick.

Carrick came more into the game and Lloyd Anderson was twice denied by Coleraine keeper Gareth Deane, the second of them an instinctive reflex save from a near post header following a corner.

Ewan Kelly was also thwarted by Deane, having found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

At the other end, Cathair Friel will feel he should have done better when he met Josh Carson's left-wing cross but could only misdirect his effort wide.

Eoin Bradley had a header ruled out for offside in the second half while Jordan Gibson broke clear of the Coleraine defence, only to drag his shot wide of the far post.

McCarey returns as Glens overcome plucky Point

Glentoran, who had goalkeeper Aaron McCarey back in action for the first time since his recent high profile red card, were made to battle hard before overcoming Warrenpoint 2-1 at the Oval.

Glentoran struck inside the opening two minutes as Ben Cushnie provided an inviting cross from the right for Conor McMenamin to head home at the back post.

The Glens doubled their advantage on 15 minutes when Hrvoje Plum's corner was only half-cleared and as the ball dropped, defender Patrick McClean showed some outstanding close control to turn before firing a low shot past Conor Mitchell.

Warrenpoint applied a lot of pressure in the second period and pulled a goal back on 68 minutes when McCarey failed to gather a Colm Deasy long throw and Thomas Maguire was on hand to fire home the loose ball inside the six yard box.

However, Barry Gray's side were unable to come up with an equaliser as they fell to their tenth straight league defeat.

Kane the hero again as Sky Blues edge Glenavon

Kenny Kane's fine individual goal in the 34th minute against Glenavon saw the striker score the winning goal for Ballymena for the second time in three league outings.

Kane controlled the ball well, turned defender Mark Stafford and unleashed a low drive past James Taylor into the bottom corner of the net from a narrow angle.

The visitors had the better of the chances, Conor Keeley heading against the bar with a header and Caolan Loughran and Leroy Millar also going close.

Kane also had an effort cleared off the line by Peter Campbell, whose side failed to fashion much by way of clear-cut goalscoring chances.

The win sees Ballymena move above Glenavon into eighth place in the table, three points above the Lurgan Blues.