Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Keith Hill has twice won promotion out of League Two with Rochdale

Scunthorpe United have appointed Keith Hill as their new manager.

The former Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers boss replaces Neil Cox after he was sacked on Monday.

Hill has been out of football since being sacked by Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season despite leading them into the League Two play-offs.

The Glanford Park side, who are bottom of the English Football League, face Doncaster Rovers at home in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The 52-year-old had two long spells in charge of the Dale, winning promotion to League One in each of them.

He has fared less well in his two more recent jobs, winning just six of 35 games in charge of Bolton in 2019-20 and being sacked at Tranmere between the end of the regular season and the play-offs starting last May.

The Iron have won just two of their 15 league matches so far this campaign.

They host Doncaster in the FA Cup on Saturday before the same opposition visit again in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday and Hill's first league game in charge will also be at home, with Salford City the opposition, on Saturday, 13 November.