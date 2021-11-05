Last updated on .From the section Exeter

England striker Ollie Watkins joined Exeter City aged nine and left the club for Brentford for £1.8m in 2017

Exeter City made a profit of £2.9m in the year to 30 June 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club earned £4.94m in transfer income over the 12-month period, largely down to the sell-on clause in Ollie Watkins' £28m move from Brentford to Aston Villa in September 2020.

City got around £4m for Watkins' Villa sale and another £300,000 in add-ons.

The club also sold Ryan Bowman, Nicky Law and Ben Chrisene for undisclosed fees during the period.

The figures do not cover Joel Randall's £1m move to Peterborough United in August or two more England appearances for Watkins, which attract additional payments.

Without the transfer income the League Two club would have made a loss of just over £1.4m - the club's turnover dropped by £2.2m with fans unable to attend matches for almost all of last season.

Supporter-owned Exeter are using some of the money earned in transfer fees to fund new buildings at their training ground.