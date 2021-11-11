Ian Baraclough has won four of his 18 matches as Northern Ireland manager

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he has agreed a contract extension with the Irish Football Association but has not yet signed the new deal.

It was revealed last month that the IFA board had unanimously decided to extend Baraclough's tenure to include the forthcoming Nations League campaign and Euro 2024 qualifying series.

"It's all agreed, everything is agreed," said Baraclough on Thursday.

NI play Lithuania in their penultimate World Cup Group C qualifier on Friday.

Baraclough's side finish their campaign on Monday with a home game against Euro 2020 champions Italy in the second match of a Belfast double-header.

Northern Ireland's hopes of qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are over but they are keen to finish on a high to try and secure third position in the group and ensure a higher seeding for future qualification series.

Speaking at the announcement of his squad for the two matches last week, Baraclough indicated that agreement with the IFA to extend his stay was "very close" but that situation appears to have moved on despite the 50-year-old having still to put pen to paper.

"We're just concentrating on the games and I'll sign..when is the right time to sign?..people say it's just a bit of paper and it should be..everything is agreed," explained the NI boss.

'Right time to rest Ballard'

Daniel Ballard will miss the double-header against Lithuania and Italy in Belfast

The former Motherwell manager's only injury concern for the upcoming matches involved Daniel Ballard and he confirmed on Thursday that the on-loan Millwall defender would miss both encounters.

"Daniel has stayed back at home. He's had a consultation about his knee, which he has been managing for the last six months really.

"It's probably the right time to give him a break, give him a rest, so he won't be joining up with us.

"We have a lot of the cornerstones of the group back available to us though and some new ones coming in too. It's great for them to have the senior players to learn from.

"Luke [Southwood] is one of those new players so we now have three goalkeepers around the same age who all want to be number one and want to push each other.

"Everyone has a spring in their step and knows they need to be at the top of their game."

Northern Ireland lie fourth in the group, three points behind Bulgaria, having won one, drawn two and lost three of their matches to date.

Lithuania 'won't be taken lightly'

NI defeated Lithuania 4-1 in Vilnius in September but Baraclough has emphasised that the outcome of Friday's game at Windsor Park is not in any way a foregone conclusion.

"There is no way we will be taking Lithuania lightly. We are exploring different things but for me it's about making sure we get everything right to give ourselves a chance of winning games of football.

"Although we are building for the future it's also about the here and now and I want to win games.

"We must make sure we get the performance right to give us a chance of winning and it all goes towards building for what is around the corner. Winning games breeds confidence for future camps.

"We know how hard we had to work to win in Lithuania and we showed good character in abundance.

"The seedings stated we should come third in this group at least and we don't want to drop below those standards. Coefficients are important going forward for Nations League draws and for the Euros and beyond."

NI captain Steven Davis, pictured in action against Lithuania, is set to win his 131st cap having played every minute of the campaign

Baraclough has not tasted victory in any of his seven home games in charge but will hope to bring that record to bring that sequence to an end against a Lithuanian side who have won of their six fixtures so far and sit 77 places below NI in the Fifa rankings - 58th to 135th.

The return of Leicester City defender Jonny Evans offers NI a major boost, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Craig Cathcart and Steven Davis are again set to be central figures as they aim to extend their record of having played every minute of the campaign so far.

Teenage Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor could make his first appearance after being called up to the senior squad for the first time.

"He has given himself a chance the way he has trained and been around the lads. It depends how the game is going whether he gets on or not. I have no qualms about throwing young players in and giving them game time," added Baraclough.