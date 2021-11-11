Last updated on .From the section England

Arsenal pair Emile Smith Rowe (left) and Bukayo Saka chat with England manager Gareth Southgate

First England call-up still hasn't sunk in - Smith Rowe

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe could make his England debut in their World Cup qualifier with Albania at Wembley on Friday.

England are top of Group I and need four points from their last two games to secure their place at Qatar 2022.

Boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed Manchester City forward Jack Grealish is fit after an illness.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw are doubts for the match.

Mount was recovering from dental surgery, while Shaw sustained a head injury during his side's 2-0 loss to Manchester City last Saturday.

On his squad's injuries, Southgate said: "Mason's got to recover from dental surgery and Shaw has to pass concussion markers - in the first part of the week he didn't pass those. The longer it goes the less likely it is.

"Jack's had some illness and missed some training but he's trained with the rest of the group. He's available and ready if required."

After the match against Albania, England end their World Cup qualifying campaign with an away game on Monday against San Marino - the lowest-ranked nation in Fifa's world rankings.

England will qualify for the 2022 World Cup on Friday if they beat Albania and second-placed Poland fail to win their away game against Andorra

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse did not report for England duty and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice (illness) withdrew from the squad earlier this week.

That led to Southgate calling up 21-year-old Smith Rowe, who has represented his country at every age group from Under-16s to Under-21s and was part of the squad that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

Smith Rowe has scored five goals for Arsenal this season in all competitions, including goals in each of his past three Premier League games.