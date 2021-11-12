Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Crewe Alexandra

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Bolton ended a five-game winless streak in League One as an inspired second-half showing earned a 2-0 win over bottom club Crewe.
Ian Evatt's side, with only one point from a possible 15 prior to the Cheshire club's visit, struggled in the opening 45 minutes, resulting in murmurings of fans' disapproval at the interval.
But the game changed in Wanderers' favour four minutes after the restart. Luke Offord failed to clear his penalty area and keeper David Richards brought down Amadou Bakayoko as the striker tussled for the loose ball.
Josh Sheehan sent Richards the wrong way, ending an 11-game goal drought with his fourth of the season.
Wanderers doubled their lead five minutes later. Elias Kachunga crossed from the byeline and Bakayoko converted from four yards to register his first league goal since the opening day of the campaign.
Crewe's latest setback still leaves them six points off safety after a 10th defeat in 17 games.
Alex were not without chances but Joel Dixon saved from Michael Williams and Scott Kashket while Madger Gomes hit the post in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Dixon
- 23Isgrove
- 5Almeida Santos
- 15Aimson
- 3John
- 4Williams
- 8Sheehan
- 24KachungaBooked at 2mins
- 20Lee
- 17Afolayan
- 11BakayokoSubstituted forAmaechiat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gilks
- 6Johnston
- 7Delfouneso
- 14Amaechi
- 25Thomason
- 27Baptiste
- 29Gordon
Crewe
Formation 5-3-2
- 31Richards
- 3Adebisi
- 6OffordBooked at 90mins
- 5Thomas
- 28Williams
- 15McFadzean
- 8Lowery
- 35Robertson
- 17GomesBooked at 35mins
- 12MandronBooked at 10minsSubstituted forPorterat 76'minutes
- 7LongBooked at 28minsSubstituted forKashketat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jääskeläinen
- 9Porter
- 14Finney
- 16Murphy
- 18Griffiths
- 20Lundstram
- 36Kashket
- Referee:
- James Bell
- Attendance:
- 13,804
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Declan John (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Booking
Booking
Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Robertson (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Adebisi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xavier Amaechi.
Post update
Xavier Amaechi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Kashket (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Xavier Amaechi replaces Amadou Bakayoko.
Post update
Attempt saved. Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lloyd Isgrove (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Terell Thomas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amadou Bakayoko (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan John.
As always Crewe try to play the right way, but they really looked short up front tonight. Once the first goal went in it was comfortable.
Isgrove MOTM, he was really on it tonight.