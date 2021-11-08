Eddie Howe: Newcastle United appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach

Eddie Howe fist pumps Steve Bruce when they managed against each other in 2020
Eddie Howe takes over at Newcastle 19 days after Steve Bruce left the club by mutual consent

Newcastle United have appointed Eddie Howe to succeed Steve Bruce as the Premier League club's head coach.

Howe, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2024, has not been in management since he left Bournemouth in August 2020 following relegation.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us," Howe told Newcastle's website.

He takes over with Newcastle 19th in the table, five points from safety after 11 games.

Howe watched Newcastle's 1-1 league draw at Brighton on Saturday from the stands.

"I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players," he added.

"I would like to thank the club's owners for this opportunity and thank the club's supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together."

The Magpies had approached Villarreal manager Unai Emery to take over as their new boss, but the Spaniard turned them down.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley said the club had been "incredibly impressed" by Howe through what had been a "rigorous recruitment process".

She described Howe, whose first game in charge will be at home to Brentford on 20 November, as a "passionate" and "dynamic" coach.

"He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here," added Staveley.

Bruce left Newcastle by mutual consent on 20 October, just 13 days after the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the club was completed.

Graeme Jones has been in interim charge and the Tyneside club have drawn with Crystal Palace and Brighton as well as losing to Chelsea under him.

Howe took Bournemouth from the bottom of League Two to the Premier League, and kept the south coast club there for five seasons.

He will be familiar with Newcastle players Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie having managed the trio at Bournemouth.

'A wise signing'

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live

They have a guy who knows the league, who knows what it is like in that position. He understands the league and what a big club Newcastle are and he will come back energised and it is a very wise signing.

Three players in there that worked with him at Bournemouth - not too sure how Fraser will react with his ending at Bournemouth, that could be an interesting handshake.

Eddie Howe's league record in charge of Bournemouth and Burnley

New owners, new manager - Newcastle's hectic 33 days

7 October: The Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of Newcastle United is completed, ending Mike Ashley's 14-year spell as Newcastle United owner.

12 October: Amnesty International writes to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters requesting an "urgent" meeting on proposed changes to football's takeover rules following Newcastle's change of ownership.

17 October: Newcastle's new era under Saudi Arabian-backed ownership starts with a 3-2 defeat in what is under-pressure boss Steve Bruce's 1,000th game in management.

20 October: Manager Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle United by mutual consent.

21 October: Newcastle United's new owners hold talks with former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca, who is among several candidates considered as Bruce's replacement.

23 October: Newcastle draw at Crystal Palace, a match at which a banner criticising the Saudi Arabia takeover is displayed.

29 October: The Premier League agree to meet with Amnesty International, who want the owners' and directors' test to include rules on human rights violations.

30 October: Newcastle suffer a 3-0 home defeat against Chelsea under interim manager Graeme Jones.

3 November: Villarreal manager boss Unai Emery confirms Newcastle's interest in hiring him as Bruce's successor but goes on to reject the club's approach.

4 November: Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe emerges as the favourite for the job.

Comments

Join the conversation

397 comments

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 15:38

    Howe way the lads :)

    • Reply posted by pthp, today at 15:43

      pthp replied:
      ha! i see what you did there!

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 15:38

    I hope the owners realise if Newcastle are relegated then it's not Howe's fault and he deserves the opportunity to be there long term

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well of course it will be his fault. Whose fault would it be if Newcastle got relegated this season

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 15:37

    Surprising appointment for sure but as a neutral I'm pleased with howe getting the job. Bournemouth played a good brand a of football and with some cash behind him he could make a success of it. If he is given the time.....

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:59

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Breaking news. Richest club in world appoints Eddie Howe as their new manager. And the world is in complete shock

  • Comment posted by Klopp of the Kop, today at 15:38

    They are only 12 points off 6th place so it looks like manu will have a battle on their hands to hold on to that now.

    • Reply posted by pthp, today at 15:42

      pthp replied:
      lmao

  • Comment posted by Vedrex86, today at 15:42

    The negativity surrounding this appointment can only be born from jealousy.
    Yes he has his work cut out but the potential here is huge.
    He's a great, young manager and the fan base need to make sure they get behind him.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 15:45

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      I think we've seen already this season how the Newcastle fan base "get behind" the manager...

  • Comment posted by Peterw, today at 15:41

    The best of luck to Eddie Howe. Now we can put the disaster of Ashley finally behind us.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:04

      margaret replied:
      You Fantasists fully deserved 14 years of Mike Ashley, must have been like a prison sentence !

  • Comment posted by itsshaiano, today at 15:36

    A good, solid appointment. More in line with where they are now and a good foundation to build on for the future. Good luck Eddie!

    • Reply posted by Bensons buddy, today at 16:17

      Bensons buddy replied:
      So, you want him to steady the ship & then get the sack so you can appoint a big name......let's hope it all ends in tears.

  • Comment posted by Edmund Murphy, today at 15:37

    What a relief. Young, reenergised, attack minded manager, with knowledge of the Premier league and has built his reputation from lower level. Great signing and even if we end up relegated one to be backed and supported

    • Reply posted by AnO8server, today at 15:46

      AnO8server replied:
      Deep crimson rose tinted glasses there, "attack minded", when? After the treatment of Brucey, I can't help but laugh at who his replacement is. I expected someone who'd actually achieved something in football. Looks like whoever said 10 years to change Newcastle (bbc poll) was right.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 15:43

    Let’s hope he remembers who didn’t help Bournemouth escape relegation

    • Reply posted by Wendyo, today at 15:53

      Wendyo replied:
      Fraser must be a little worried? Snake.

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 15:37

    Good luck to him.

    I hope he gets the support of the board, the supporters and the media.

    • Reply posted by Sarndel, today at 16:02

      Sarndel replied:
      He won't get the support of certain sections of the media but the other two for sure... and two out of three ain't bad!

  • Comment posted by dbambrough, today at 15:43

    Give him a couple of seasons to steady the ship and a solid foundation to build on. Good luck to Eddie Howe.
    Time for all those negative fans to shut up or go support the mackems.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 15:42

    With the correct investment, Newcastle could make a push for the top two next season.

    If not, they should be OK for a playoff spot.

    • Reply posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 15:47

      Whisky and Chips replied:
      I think your lot should come straight back up though

  • Comment posted by Jay-Zed, today at 16:00

    To be fair he's a experienced Championship manager, which will stand him in good stead for next season.

  • Comment posted by Holster, today at 15:50

    Probably the correct manager for their current situation. His challenge will be to make the current squad perform and buy well in the next transfer window. It took Man City 3 years to win a trophy and 4 years for then League. Newcastle will have to realistic and patient

    • Reply posted by AnO8server, today at 15:53

      AnO8server replied:
      Emphasis on patient. How long will Howe get?

  • Comment posted by The Addams Family, today at 15:50

    I strongly believe with a top class DoF that Howe could become a quality manager. He has all the hallmarks of a Robson and Keegan and could you imagine how good he could be.

    He needs backing from every single person attached to the club because nufc are in a massive hole right now!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:34

    Newcastle just swapped one English manager for another (although a better one). Will the results be different? Time will tell.

    • Reply posted by Sarndel, today at 16:04

      Sarndel replied:
      Insightful!

  • Comment posted by Magpie2020, today at 15:49

    Congratulations and best wishes to Eddie Howe and his team.

  • Comment posted by Luke95, today at 15:42

    I don't think this is a bad appointment. Newcastle aren't gunna get any top top managers with the position they're in.

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 16:09

    Hilarious that Shearer still maintains the Geordies are a big club.
    Will he be saying that next year in the Championship ?
    1st prize though for the most deluded fans in the world.

  • Comment posted by Whatsisname, today at 15:47

    This could be the appointment that either confirms Eddie Howe as a top class manager and coach, as many think he is, or he fails. He has joined a big club who have aspirations of success and presumably a large enough spending budget to bring in some top players, so there should be no excuses. Lets see how Eddie Howe, NUFC, the new owners, and expectant fans have gelled, or not, at the season end

