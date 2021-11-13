Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jim Magilton was appointed as Dundalk's sporting director in December

Jim Magilton has left his position as sporting director of Dundalk after 11 months with the League of Ireland club.

Magilton, 52, joined Dundalk in December after seven years as the Irish FA's elite performance director.

The former Northern Ireland midfielder filled in as manager in April after the club sacked Filippo Giovagnoli before reappointing Vinny Perth.

A local consortium purchased Dundalk on Wednesday after four years under American owners PEAK6.

After reaching the Europa League group stages in 2020, Dundalk have had a turbulent season which left the Lilywhites sixth in the table despite some high-profile signings.

Magilton became interim boss when Italian manager Giovagnoli left the club in April before Perth returned to Oriel Park, his second spell as manager after initially being sacked in favour of Giovagnoli in August 2020.

"I would like to thank everyone that assisted me during my time at Dundalk FC," said Magilton.

"It is a great club with passionate supporters and I wish the new local consortium the very best."