Liel Abada scored Celtic's third as they completed back-to-back Europa League wins over Ferencvaros

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praised his front three after they all scored in victory over Ferencvaros to secure European football beyond Christmas.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota netted to give the visitors a 2-1 half-time lead in Budapest and Liel Abada's goal proved decisive in the 3-2 Europa League win.

Celtic are third, a point behind Real Betis with two games to play, and will drop to the Europa Conference last-16 play-off at worst.

"They were great," said Postecoglou.

Speaking to BT Sport, he added: "We set a platform for them. You can't discount the fact that our ability to play out from the back gives them opportunities rather than just hitting it long.

"They work awfully hard for the team in a defensive sense and they will get their rewards. It's great for all three to get goals and three quality goals too."

Celtic may need a positive result away to group leaders Bayer Leverkusen to keep their qualification hopes alive for the visit of Betis to Glasgow in the final game.

But they have now taken their goal tally on the road in the Europa League to 11 in four matches this season, while victory in Budapest is their first away group-stage win since defeating Lazio two years ago.

"Our objective was to get three points and keep us alive in the group," added Postecoglou.

"I don't think it was nervy. The fact we can get three goals away from home is because we will just go at teams. I still think that's the way forwards for us."