Jota's strike restored Celtic's first-half lead

Celtic significantly strengthened their hopes of reaching the Europa League knockout rounds with a crucial victory against Ferencvaros in Budapest.

Liel Abada finished an excellent team move to ultimately complete the double over the Hungarian champions, who then set up an anxious finale with Myrto Uzuni's fine strike.

The visitors led in the opening minutes through Kyogo Furuhahsi, and regained the advantage through Jota after a huge deflection enabled Oleksandr Zubkov to quickly haul Ferencvaros level.

Celtic move a point behind second-place Real Betis, who were thrashed 4-0 at Bayer Leverkusen, with two games to play in Group G.

Leverkusen are three points clear at the top, while Ferencvaros are stuck on zero and can no longer progress.

The second-placed team will go to the preliminary knockout round with eight teams dropping down from the Champions League, while third seals a Europa Conference League knockout place.

