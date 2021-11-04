Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Born in Sierra Leone, Chalobah moved to London as a child and joined Chelsea aged eight

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract at the club.

Making 10 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, the 22-year-old has impressed at Stamford Bridge.

"It's a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues," he said of the deal which runs until 2026.

Chalobah's Premier League debut came on the opening day of the season with a wonder goal at home to Crystal Palace.

After turning professional under Antonio Conte and following loan spells at Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient, the Sierra Leone-born player has broken into the first team, making five starts for the league leaders.

"It's been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected, but it just shows that the hard work I've put in and going out on loans has paid off," added the former England Under-21 international.