Howe spent eight years in charge of Bournemouth

Newcastle are close to an agreement with Eddie Howe to become the club's new manager, BBC Sport understands.

It is hoped the former Bournemouth boss will be in charge for Saturday's Premier League match at Brighton.

Howe, 43, has not been in management since he left the Cherries in August 2020 following the club's relegation from the top flight.

The Magpies had approached Villarreal manager Unai Emery to succeed Steve Bruce, but he turned them down.

Howe is familiar with Newcastle players Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie from his time at Bournemouth, having led the club from League One to the Premier League, where they stayed for five seasons.

Bruce left Newcastle by mutual consent two weeks ago just 13 days after the Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover of the club was completed.

Since then, Graeme Jones has been in interim charge and the Tyneside club have drawn with Crystal Palace and been beaten by Chelsea under him.

Newcastle are winless in 10 Premier League games this season and, with four points, are second from bottom in the top flight.

"Eddie Howe has good stock in the footballing world, in footballing circles," said ex-England striker and BBC Sport pundit Dion Dublin.

"He plays good stuff and he coaches very well. The players that play under him seem to enjoy playing for him.

"If they were to get Eddie, I don't think it is a bad thing at all. It would be a very good appointment."