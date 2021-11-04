Last updated on .From the section Man City

Zack Steffen has made 16 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has signed a new four-year deal to keep him at the club until 2025.

The USA number one joined the Premier League champions in 2019 and his current deal was due to end in 2023.

The 26-year-old, who has largely been an understudy to Ederson, has made two Premier League starts and helped City win the Carabao Cup last term.

"It's a privilege to be here and contribute to this team achieving its targets," said Steffen.

He added: "I learn every day and I have definitely improved as a goalkeeper since coming here. I contributed to our success last season, which was an amazing experience.

"I want to keep pushing Ederson every single day and take my chances when they arrive."

The American arrived in Manchester from Columbus Crew before spending the 2019-20 season on loan at Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.