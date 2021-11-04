Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Aaron Connolly remained on the Republic bench for last month's wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar as Callum Robinson notched five goals in the two games

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly has been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for their final World Cup qualifiers as Seamus Coleman returns.

Connolly, 21, did not feature in last month's wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar when Callum Robinson hit five goals.

With skipper Coleman, 33, returning after recovering from a hamstring injury, Cyrus Christie is left out.

Harry Arter and Liam Scales also miss out as Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne return after suspension.

Stephen Kenny's side will face Portugal at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Thursday 11 November before taking on Luxembourg away in their final qualifier three days later.

Connolly was not named in the Brighton squad for last weekend's 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool after playing in the Carabao Cup defeat by Leicester a couple of days earlier.

Robbie Brady, who has 57 Republic caps, is again left out despite signing for Bournemouth two weeks ago.

Brady, 29, was omitted from the squad for the Republic's five games in September and October as he was without a club at that stage after being released by Burnley.

He is yet to have any first-team action for the Cherries.

St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath is included despite being out of action for his club since being stretchered off in the game against Rangers with a hip injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher is also named in the squad following his inclusion on the Liverpool bench for Tuesday's Champions League win over Atletico Madrid after being unavailable for his club's two previous games because of illness.

The Republic's hopes of qualifying were ended by a dismal start to their qualifying campaign - which included a home defeat by Luxembourg - but last month's back-to-back wins have helped ease the pressure on Kenny as he hopes to receive a contract extension before his current deal runs out next summer.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Kelleher (Liverpool), Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Manning (Swansea City), Stevens (Sheffield United), McClean (Wigan Athletic), Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Egan (Sheffield United), Omobamidele (Norwich City), Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Cullen (Anderlecht), Hendrick (Newcastle United), Knight (Derby County), Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Browne (Preston North End), McGrath (St. Mirren).

Forwards: Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Idah (Norwich City), Collins (Cardiff City), Keane (Wigan Athletic), Ogbene (Rotherham United), Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).