Harry Clarke scored in Ross County's 4-2 defeat by Rangers in August

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Ross County Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 07 November Time: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and six points from safety with a trip to face champions Rangers next - on the face of it, things do not look great for Ross County.

But look closer and there might be reasons to be hopeful. The Dingwall side have a game in hand, for one thing, after the visit of Hibernian was postponed twice last week. And their last outing was an emphatic 5-0 win at Dundee.

With their nearest rivals hosting Celtic earlier in the day, there might be chance for County to cut the gap again. But has their slow start already undermined their ambitions for the term?

Some bad omens, but good ones too

Last season's automatically relegated club, Hamilton Academical, had seven points after 11 league games - one more than County just now - but were level with St Mirren and only a point behind Motherwell.

The previous campaign before was cut short due to the pandemic, but demoted Dundee were bottom with just three points after 11 rounds of fixtures.

The last time County were relegated, at the end of season 2017-18, they had amassed 11 points from their first 11 matches and were five clear of bottom spot. Kilmarnock were bottom but had two games in hand.

A more representative comparison was the season before. Dundee had six points from 11 games, while Inverness Caledonian Thistle were sixth with 13. By May, Inverness were bottom while Dundee were two points above the relegation play-off spot.

County among league's top scorers

In the early weeks of the season, a lack of goals was the biggest issue facing Malky Mackay. County had scored just three in their opening five Premiership matches.

However, now that his team has bedded in, they have netted a further 12 - only Rangers, Celtic and Hearts have scored more in the league.

County scored twice at home against Hearts, St Mirren and Livingston but took only one point from those games.

The trip to Dundee combined a scoring performance with a clean sheet, the formula they had been searching for for 10 matches.

Can they trouble Rangers again?

County have never beaten Rangers in 16 attempts, last holding them to a draw in 2017. However, Mackay's side troubled the defending champions in their first encounter of the season, netting twice for the loss of four goals.

And the Dingwall side should take encouragement from Rangers' tendency to lose goals in recent weeks, particularly at set plays and their recent home record of three draws in their past four home league games.

After Sunday, it will be 17 days until County's next match so any kind of positive result in Glasgow could be priceless.

What is the County camp saying?

Manager Malky Mackay: "We've played them up here this year. I thought on the day after a whirlwind start by Rangers played our way into the game.

"With five minutes to go it was nip and tuck as to whether we were going to nick the draw. We obviously lost one with a couple of minutes to go. On the day we acquitted ourselves really well."

Striker Jordan White: "It's probably one of the toughest tests we'll have all season - going to the champions. It's not going to be easy but we are full of confidence - the last game showed that and that'll carry on.

"Rangers can be relentless. If we can try and frustrate them then that's what we'll look to do. We believe in our ability to go and get something."