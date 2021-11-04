Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jack Ross faces a busy programme of fixtures from 21 November-18 December

Hibernian's postponed Scottish Premiership matches with Ross County and Livingston have been given new dates.

The match with Ross County in Dingwall was called off on Saturday, as was Wednesday's rearranged fixture, following a Covid outbreak at Hibs.

And this weekend's game at Livingston has also been rescheduled.

Hibs will now travel to face County on 24 November and will be away to Livi on 8 December.

Jack Ross' side will have nine games over a four-week spell as a result of the rearranged games, with Hibs also in this month's League Cup semi-finals, where they will face Rangers on 21 November.