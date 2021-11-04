Last updated on .From the section Football

Ollie Tomlinson started for Plymouth Argyle against Arsenal Under 21's in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday

Truro City have signed Plymouth Argyle defender Ollie Tomlinson on loan.

The 19-year-old centre-back has agreed a three-month spell at the Southern League Premier Division South side, who are playing their home matches at Bolitho Park in Plymouth.

Tomlinson played twice in League One last May and has made five appearances in the EFL Trophy for the Pilgrims.

He has been at Argyle since he was 13 and agreed a first professional deal in 2020 before a new contract this year.