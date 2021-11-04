Marcus Rashford & Jude Bellingham recalled for England World Cup qualifiers

Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham have been recalled to the England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers with Albania and San Marino.

There is no place in the squad for Jadon Sancho or his Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard.

England play Albania at Wembley on 12 November before rounding off their qualifying campaign away to San Marino on 15 November.

They require four points from those games to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Forward Rashford has not played for England since the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy in July.

He returned after shoulder surgery on 16 October and has scored three goals in five appearances.

Lingard and Sancho both made the last squad but both have experienced issues with lack of form and game time.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, 18, was left out of the squad for last month's qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling

  • Comment posted by britishpub, today at 14:15

    So Jadon Sancho has joined Donny Van De Beek in going from one of the brightest young talents in European Football to a forgotten nobody after a couple of months under the expert management of Ole !!!!

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 14:19

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      My nan could look like a world beater in the Bundesliga playing against the likes of Helmut Kickers 04 and S.V Schaudenhaussen 1909 every week

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 14:11

    Kane shouldn't be in the squad to be honest

    • Reply posted by Scudley, today at 14:25

      Scudley replied:
      or Rashford

  • Comment posted by drewfus7, today at 14:16

    sancho is wishing he never left dortmund...

    • Reply posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 14:19

      BBC mods HATE this user replied:
      Anybody could have seen this coming a mile off.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:10

    Does this mean that Aaron Ramsdale will replace Jordan Pickford as Englands first choice goalkeeper

  • Comment posted by Ed80, today at 14:11

    If form is a consideration, Kane and Sancho should be nowhere near this time.

    I'd bring back Loftus-Cheek and try Smith-Rowe

    • Reply posted by MrHMSH, today at 14:14

      MrHMSH replied:
      Kane's England form is very good, so not really any reason to leave him out.

      Sancho hasn't been picked.

  • Comment posted by nicksteedman, today at 14:09

    Maybe Bellingham will get a game

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:19

    Wow two players from Man United who are bang out of form and are still in the England squad. But no place for Mason Greenwood who is actually playing well

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 14:15

    How is Kane not been dropped???!

    • Reply posted by Petrus, today at 14:18

      Petrus replied:
      GS believes he's got leadership qualities. I disagree, but I'm not in charge...

  • Comment posted by jumbojam, today at 14:19

    on form... I'd drop Kane and give Ivan Toney a go. Good strong focal point

  • Comment posted by theparfinator, today at 14:20

    Not sure what Smith Rowe needs to do to get a call up.

    Maybe his back is sore from carrying Arsenal the last few games??

    • Reply posted by Jamrock, today at 14:26

      Jamrock replied:
      Yeah sore from ripping apart sorry Spurs, Villa and LC the last couple of weeks.

  • Comment posted by RetroGirl, today at 14:16

    Sancho hasn't been playing much so that's understandable, but then I suppose you could argue the same is true for Kane...

  • Comment posted by LUFC1919, today at 14:24

    Mings so out of form that Villa have dropped him yet Southgate still includes him - absolutely baffling.

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 14:12

    Drop Kane

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:14

    So Harry Kane is not form but is in the squad. But no place for Smith Rowe who is playing out of his skin

  • Comment posted by jake1234, today at 14:11

    Another wasted 2 weeks,while the media expound how great England are while they beat 4 postmen,a taxi driver, and a couple of labourers 1-0 ..... but hey media....Know one cares.

    • Reply posted by drewfus7, today at 14:17

      drewfus7 replied:
      looking forward to the newspaper headlines "ENGLAND DREAMS FOR 2022!" after a 'solid' win over San Marino...

  • Comment posted by awanderingstar, today at 14:23

    Ben White?

    Smith Rowe?

    Surely they get in over a number of these squad members!

  • Comment posted by ioncesaw, today at 14:23

    So the England team isn't picked on the form of players. Feels for the players who play consistently well to be overlooked for players bang out of form or not playing at all.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 14:22

    Why does Harry Kane keep getting picked? If its based on current form he should be nowhere near the squad, most overrated player in the squad.

  • Comment posted by Wabaloolah, today at 14:21

    Oh dear, great decision to sign for Manchester Utd Jordan, can't get in the starting line up and now out of the England squad!

    Maybe he's injured though, splinters in the bum is quite nasty if it goes septic

    • Reply posted by Black Eyed Bean, today at 14:27

      Black Eyed Bean replied:
      *Jadon

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 14:08

    How does John Stones get picked if he’s not playing for his club? Seems Gareth has one rule for his favourites and another rule for the rest.

    • Reply posted by MrHMSH, today at 14:13

      MrHMSH replied:
      Stones was a key part of the best defence at the Euros, why would you throw him out after a slow start to the season? How well a player does for England is more important than how they do for their club.

