Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham have been recalled to the England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers with Albania and San Marino.

There is no place in the squad for Jadon Sancho or his Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard.

England play Albania at Wembley on 12 November before rounding off their qualifying campaign away to San Marino on 15 November.

They require four points from those games to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Forward Rashford has not played for England since the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy in July.

He returned after shoulder surgery on 16 October and has scored three goals in five appearances.

Lingard and Sancho both made the last squad but both have experienced issues with lack of form and game time.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, 18, was left out of the squad for last month's qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling

More to follow