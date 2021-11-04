Aaron McCarey: Glentoran goalkeeper receives extra two-game ban from Irish FA
Last updated on .From the section Irish
The Irish FA's Disciplinary Committee has handed Aaron McCarey an extra two-game ban after the Glentoran goalkeeper struck team-mate Bobby Burns.
McCarey was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute at an IFA hearing on Wednesday night, with his additional ban starting on 8 November.
The Glens stopper had already received an automatic three-match suspension.
McCarey was red-carded for lashing out at Burns after Coleraine scored an equaliser in a 2-2 draw at the Oval.
- 'It's just madness, it's crazy' - Leeman slams McCarey
- 'I'm more concerned about how we conceded the goal' - McDermott
The match took place on 16 October, with McCarey charged by the governing body later that week under Article 17 of their Articles of Association.
His initial three-match ban was for violent conduct, with McCarey having also grabbed defender Burns' shirt when he was on the ground.
Glentoran have the right to appeal the further two-match suspension.