Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Israel players line up for their national anthem at Hampden on 9 October

Fifa has fined the Scottish FA more than £8,000 after fans booed the Israeli national anthem at Hampden Park.

The penalty also includes an inappropriate flag on display during Scotland's World Cup qualifying victory last month.

Steve Clarke's side twice came from behind to triumph 3-2 in front of a sell-out crowd in Glasgow.

Scott McTominay's stoppage-time winner kept Scotland second in Group F.

A win in Moldova on 12 November would guarantee a spot in the play-offs with one game to spare in the qualifying campaign.

Explaining the breach of Fifa's disciplinary code article 16, the world governing body said it was due to: "Order and security at matches (disturbance during national anthems, use of objects - flag - to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event)."