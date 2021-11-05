Rangers and Celtic may not have been at their best but Scottish football's traditional duopoly are once again out in front as the chasing pack falter.

The top two are up against the bottom two this weekend, so will the gap stretch?

Hearts and Dundee United have lost momentum in recent weeks but there's a chance to stay on the coattails of the Old Firm when third meets fourth in Edinburgh.

Here are just some of the things to look out for over the Scottish Premiership weekend.

Souttar sets a high bar at Hearts

When Hearts and Dundee United last met at Tynecastle in the top flight in December 2015, promising teenager John Souttar was on the bench for the visitors.

Finally fit again after a third Achilles tendon rupture and other assorted ailments, the 25-year-old defender has been a stand-out for Hearts this term.

A portrait of composure in central defence, he prompts attacks with his fine range of passing and now has added goals, scoring three already in the Premiership this season.

He has been such a consistent performer despite missing huge chunks of the past two seasons but his team-mates must follow his example if Hearts are to get back on track after losing their unbeaten record and picking up just two points from three outings since their draw at Ibrox.

Writing in July, his former manager Craig Levein said: "If it wasn't for his injury problems, Souttar would have 30 Scotland caps - rather than his current tally of three - and be playing in the English Premier League."

With his contract up in the summer, the classy defender could well be off to pastures new if he can stay fit and a return to the international scene appears inevitable.

Brown to the fore at Aberdeen bounce back

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass was the subject of much scrutiny after a run of 10 games without a win. However, the Dons have responded impressively with home wins over Hibernian and Hearts either side of a 2-2 draw away to Rangers.

Captain Scott Brown has been integral to that sequence. Forced to play as a defender after a rash of injuries at the back, the 36-year-old expertly marshalled a makeshift rearguard and even found time to score with a diving header at Ibrox.

Last weekend, he moved back into more familiar midfield territory for the second half to spark a comeback against Hearts, driving forward with the zeal and energy of a teenager.

Brown has featured in every game in every competition this season, starting all bar two. There were a few questions being asked after his substitution with cramp against former club Celtic and a touchline confrontation with Dundee manager James McPake, but he has responded with great leadership as crisis loomed.

A win over Motherwell on Saturday would lift Aberdeen up to fifth and Brown is just the man to make sure standards don't slip against a side that has been victorious on two of their last three visits to Pittodrie and were comfortable winners at Fir Park in September.

Goodwin craves first goal in all-Saints battle

On Thursday, St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin stressed the importance of the first goal in this league and the stats would back him up ahead of Saturday's trip to St Johnstone. Just once in 31 top flight games since 2009 has the team opening the scoring in this fixture been beaten.

Nobody netted when the teams met in Paisley at the end of August and the Buddies have not scored on any of their last six visits to Perth, managing just one draw in that rather wretched sequence.

In the second half of last season, on their way to a remarkable cup double, St Johnstone were masters of shutting games down after striking first. Callum Davidson's men ground out their second 1-0 win of this campaign at Tannadice last week but that was largely down to an inspired performance from goalkeeper Zander Clark.

A done deal at Dens Park?

Kyogo Furuhashi announced his arrival in Scottish football with a hat-trick against Dundee in August

Celtic have scored more (26) and conceded fewer (seven) goals than any other side in the Premiership, while Dundee have scored the second fewest (nine) and conceded the most (23). When the teams met in August, the Dees were hit for six.

Celtic have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven league meetings with Dundee and the Dark Blues last managed a victory in this fixture in May 2001.

Dundee's most recent home game was a 5-0 loss to bottom-of-the-table Ross County, while Ange Postecoglou's side are looking for a fourth successive away Premiership win.

Foregone conclusion? Well, that's not really how this league works, is it?

Dundee have taken seven points from their last four outings. At home they've beaten Aberdeen, drawn with Hibs and were very unfortunate to lose against Rangers. Celtic have scored three on their last two away days - at Easter Road and at Ferencvaros, but in between drew a blank at home to Livingston.

Will Rangers continue giving goal starts?

While Rangers recovered to lash in six goals to thrash Motherwell last weekend, Ross County were denied the opportunity to build on their own rout of Dundee, with their game against Hibs twice postponed in a matter of days due to the Covid-19 outbreak at the Easter Road club.

County had gone 10 league games without a win before netting five at Dens Park. Suddenly the Staggies were full of swagger, smashing home unstoppable strikes. But they are going to need all that and more if they are to find a first ever win against Rangers at the 17th time of asking.

Malky Mackay's side did manage two goals at home to Rangers in late August, but Rangers hit four. Last season, the aggregate score over three victories for the Ibrox side was 11-0.

After winning every home game on their unbeaten path to the Premiership title last time, the champions have dropped points in Govan three times already. On Thursday, away to Brondby, they fell behind for the fourth match in a row, but refused to lose.

That character will offer boss Steven Gerrard comfort, while the Fir Park demolition suggests 'clicking' may not be far away.