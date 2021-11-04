Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Ross County, Hatate
Celtic are in discussions with Japanese left-back Reo Hatate with a view to a potential January switch from Kawasaki Frontale. (Football Scotland)
Manager Ange Postecoglou says Celtic must guard against mid-season burn-out with Kyogo Furuhashi after leaving the Japanese forward on the bench for last weekend's draw against Livingston. (Scottish Sun)
Dean Campbell's return to the starting XI for last week's 2-2 draw at Ibrox ensured Aberdeen kept up their remarkable run of having a youth team graduate in every line-up across all competitions since 6 September 1947 but manager Stephen Glass insists he will never base his selections on preserving the record. (Daily Record)
Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston sets his sights on a first Scotland call up after signing a new contract extension. (Daily Record)
Scott Arfield vows to show Rangers boss Steven Gerrard he's still got what it takes as the 33-year-old midfielder approaches the end of his Ibrox contract. (Daily Record)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard explains that Fashion Sakala needed time to settle in Scotland before making his mark with a hat-trick at Fir Park and says the Zambian striker "has lifted the whole place" with his positive attitude. (Scotsman)
Victor Wanyama insists he would love "one last go" at playing for Celtic and the 30-year-old Kenyan, currently in the MLS with CF Montreal, says he was reluctant to leave Glasgow for Southampton in 2013. (Football Scotland)
Manager Ange Postecoglou says there is no place to hide at Celtic as he challenges striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to handle the expectations at the club. (Herald)
Defender Connor Randall reckons Ross County have no reason to fear any side in the Premiership - despite being four points adrift at the bottom. (Press & Journal)