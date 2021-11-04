Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are in discussions with Japanese left-back Reo Hatate with a view to a potential January switch from Kawasaki Frontale. (Football Scotland) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou says Celtic must guard against mid-season burn-out with Kyogo Furuhashi after leaving the Japanese forward on the bench for last weekend's draw against Livingston. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dean Campbell's return to the starting XI for last week's 2-2 draw at Ibrox ensured Aberdeen kept up their remarkable run of having a youth team graduate in every line-up across all competitions since 6 September 1947 but manager Stephen Glass insists he will never base his selections on preserving the record. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston sets his sights on a first Scotland call up after signing a new contract extension. (Daily Record) external-link

Scott Arfield vows to show Rangers boss Steven Gerrard he's still got what it takes as the 33-year-old midfielder approaches the end of his Ibrox contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard explains that Fashion Sakala needed time to settle in Scotland before making his mark with a hat-trick at Fir Park and says the Zambian striker "has lifted the whole place" with his positive attitude. (Scotsman) external-link

Victor Wanyama insists he would love "one last go" at playing for Celtic and the 30-year-old Kenyan, currently in the MLS with CF Montreal, says he was reluctant to leave Glasgow for Southampton in 2013. (Football Scotland) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou says there is no place to hide at Celtic as he challenges striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to handle the expectations at the club. (Herald) external-link