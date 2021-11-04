Last updated on .From the section European Football

Said Benrahma has scored three goals in the Europa League this season

West Ham are on the verge of reaching the Europa League knockout stages after Tomas Soucek's late own goal saw them draw with Genk in David Moyes' 1,000th match as a manager.

Moyes has garnered more than enough experience in his almost 24 years in the dugout to know sentiment counts for nothing and his side had to come from a goal down in Belgium.

Benrahma fired in from Vladimir Coufal's smart pull-back to level after the break and then added a delightful individual effort nine minutes from time to seemingly wrap up a win.

But Soucek inadvertently turned a cross into his own net with three minutes left to mean they will have to wait to confirm qualification.

The Hammers had paid for a slow start at Cegeka Arena, with Joseph Paintsil darting onto Junya Ito's pass and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola unable to keep out the forward's low strike.

Moyes' side sit top of Group H on 10 points with two games to play and a win for either side in Thursday's late fixture between Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Vienna will see the Hammers through.

Moyes hits the 1,000 mark

Moyes' first game in management came before England midfielder Declan Rice, the most influential player in his current outfit, was even born, while the rest of his squad are unlikely to remember the Scot taking charge of Preston's win over Macclesfield in January 1998.

After Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and now the Hammers, Moyes becomes the 35th person on the League Managers' Association's list to reach the 1,000-game mark - and for the final six of those matches his side are unbeaten.

There could have been more cause for celebration had the visitors held on to their lead.

Moyes is aiming to take West Ham into the last 16 of a European competition for the first time since the 1980-81 season, when they were knocked out in the Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals by eventual champions Dinamo Tbilisi.

But they started slowly in Belgium and went behind to Paintsil's fourth-minute opener, with Areola then having to keep out a header from Paul Onuachu soon after.

For 20 minutes the Hammers really struggled to get to grips with a side they beat 3-0 in the reverse fixture and, in particular, the movement of Ito, who should have doubled the hosts' lead following Paintsil's swift break and cutback.

There were quickfire chances for Benrahma and Rice before the interval and Moyes made a triple switch soon after in a bid to change his side's fortunes, while also resting forward Michail Antonio for Sunday's Premier League visit of Liverpool.

They were soon level in the 52nd minute through Benrahma and the forward added a brilliant second eight minutes from time thanks to some clever footwork and a low finish that fizzed beneath goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.

But Genk, who started the day bottom of the group, did not let up and the unfortunate Soucek headed beyond his own goalkeeper to see the points shared.

Player of the match Benrahma Saïd Benrahma with an average of 8.64 KRC Genk KRC Genk KRC Genk

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United KRC Genk Avg Squad number 28 Player name Paintsil Average rating 6.12 Squad number 26 Player name Vandevoordt Average rating 5.93 Squad number 7 Player name Ito Average rating 5.74 Squad number 18 Player name Onuachu Average rating 5.53 Squad number 23 Player name Muñoz Average rating 5.48 Squad number 33 Player name Lucumí Average rating 5.47 Squad number 3 Player name Mujaid Sadick Average rating 5.41 Squad number 77 Player name Preciado Average rating 5.39 Squad number 21 Player name Ugbo Average rating 5.36 Squad number 42 Player name Thorstvedt Average rating 5.29 Squad number 5 Player name Arteaga Average rating 5.22 Squad number 17 Player name Hrosovsky Average rating 5.18 Squad number 8 Player name Heynen Average rating 5.02 Squad number 24 Player name Oyen Average rating 4.94 West Ham United Avg Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 8.64 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 7.54 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 7.27 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.22 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 7.18 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.07 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 6.96 Squad number 13 Player name Areola Average rating 6.88 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.62 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 6.32 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 6.27 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 6.24 Squad number 33 Player name Král Average rating 6.08 Squad number 16 Player name Noble Average rating 6.00 Squad number 26 Player name Masuaku Average rating 5.86