Match ends, KRC Genk 2, West Ham United 2.
West Ham are on the verge of reaching the Europa League knockout stages after Tomas Soucek's late own goal saw them draw with Genk in David Moyes' 1,000th match as a manager.
Moyes has garnered more than enough experience in his almost 24 years in the dugout to know sentiment counts for nothing and his side had to come from a goal down in Belgium.
Benrahma fired in from Vladimir Coufal's smart pull-back to level after the break and then added a delightful individual effort nine minutes from time to seemingly wrap up a win.
But Soucek inadvertently turned a cross into his own net with three minutes left to mean they will have to wait to confirm qualification.
The Hammers had paid for a slow start at Cegeka Arena, with Joseph Paintsil darting onto Junya Ito's pass and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola unable to keep out the forward's low strike.
Moyes' side sit top of Group H on 10 points with two games to play and a win for either side in Thursday's late fixture between Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Vienna will see the Hammers through.
Moyes hits the 1,000 mark
Moyes' first game in management came before England midfielder Declan Rice, the most influential player in his current outfit, was even born, while the rest of his squad are unlikely to remember the Scot taking charge of Preston's win over Macclesfield in January 1998.
After Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and now the Hammers, Moyes becomes the 35th person on the League Managers' Association's list to reach the 1,000-game mark - and for the final six of those matches his side are unbeaten.
There could have been more cause for celebration had the visitors held on to their lead.
Moyes is aiming to take West Ham into the last 16 of a European competition for the first time since the 1980-81 season, when they were knocked out in the Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals by eventual champions Dinamo Tbilisi.
But they started slowly in Belgium and went behind to Paintsil's fourth-minute opener, with Areola then having to keep out a header from Paul Onuachu soon after.
For 20 minutes the Hammers really struggled to get to grips with a side they beat 3-0 in the reverse fixture and, in particular, the movement of Ito, who should have doubled the hosts' lead following Paintsil's swift break and cutback.
There were quickfire chances for Benrahma and Rice before the interval and Moyes made a triple switch soon after in a bid to change his side's fortunes, while also resting forward Michail Antonio for Sunday's Premier League visit of Liverpool.
They were soon level in the 52nd minute through Benrahma and the forward added a brilliant second eight minutes from time thanks to some clever footwork and a low finish that fizzed beneath goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.
But Genk, who started the day bottom of the group, did not let up and the unfortunate Soucek headed beyond his own goalkeeper to see the points shared.
Player of the match
BenrahmaSaïd Benrahma
KRC Genk
Avg
- Squad number28Player namePaintsilAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number26Player nameVandevoordtAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number7Player nameItoAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number18Player nameOnuachuAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number23Player nameMuñozAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number33Player nameLucumíAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number3Player nameMujaid SadickAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number77Player namePreciadoAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number21Player nameUgboAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number42Player nameThorstvedtAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number5Player nameArteagaAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number17Player nameHrosovskyAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number8Player nameHeynenAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number24Player nameOyenAverage rating
4.94
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
8.64
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number13Player nameAreolaAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number33Player nameKrálAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number16Player nameNobleAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
5.86
Line-ups
KRC Genk
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Vandevoordt
- 23MuñozSubstituted forPreciadoat 87'minutes
- 3Sadick Aliu
- 33LucumíBooked at 69mins
- 5ArteagaBooked at 71mins
- 42ThorstvedtBooked at 55minsSubstituted forUgboat 87'minutes
- 17Hrosovsky
- 7Ito
- 8Heynen
- 28PaintsilBooked at 69minsSubstituted forOyenat 90+4'minutes
- 18Onuachu
Substitutes
- 2McKenzie
- 10Bongonda
- 11Trésor
- 14Toma
- 20Eiting
- 21Ugbo
- 24Oyen
- 30Chambaere
- 40Leysen
- 77Preciado
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Areola
- 5Coufal
- 15DawsonBooked at 67mins
- 23Diop
- 3Cresswell
- 16NobleSubstituted forSoucekat 58'minutes
- 41RiceBooked at 15mins
- 22Benrahma
- 10LanziniSubstituted forKrálat 85'minutes
- 26MasuakuSubstituted forFornalsat 58'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forBowenat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 4Zouma
- 8Fornals
- 20Bowen
- 21Ogbonna
- 24Fredericks
- 28Soucek
- 31Johnson
- 33Král
- 35Randolph
- 51Chesters
- 75Baptiste
- Referee:
- Aleksandar Stavrev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, KRC Genk 2, West Ham United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, KRC Genk. Luca Oyen replaces Joseph Paintsil.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
Post update
Foul by Junya Ito (KRC Genk).
Post update
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Declan Rice.
Goal!
Own Goal by Tomas Soucek, West Ham United. KRC Genk 2, West Ham United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, KRC Genk. Ángelo Preciado replaces Daniel Muñoz.
Substitution
Substitution, KRC Genk. Iké Ugbo replaces Kristian Thorstvedt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Alex Král replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United).
Post update
Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! KRC Genk 1, West Ham United 2. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Junya Ito (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Saïd Benrahma is caught offside.
Post update
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk).
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen following a corner.