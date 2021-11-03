Europa League - Group H
KRC GenkKRC Genk17:45West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Cegeka Arena

Genk v West Ham: Vladimir Coufal wants 'bonus' win in Europa League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vladimir Coufal
West Ham are top of their Europa League group with three wins so far

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal said they "want the bonus" of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Europa League with two games to spare.

A fourth win from four matches could see West Ham progress when they take on Genk on Thursday (17:45 GMT).

They are currently six points clear of the other three teams in Group H.

"That's very important for us because our schedule is unbelievable now so we can have one game less if we win the group," said Coufal.

"It's a good bonus for us and we want to get this bonus."

After playing Genk, West Ham host Premier League title challengers Liverpool on 7 November, before playing three games in eight days after the international break.

Thursday's game in Belgium will be West Ham boss David Moyes' 1,000th match as manager.

"A thousand games is a huge success for him and for sure we would like to win and give him a good performance - like a birthday gift," said Coufal.

"We want to do everything for him and to win tomorrow."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 4th November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon33009369
2Sparta Prague31114404
3Rangers310223-13
4Brøndby IF301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco32104227
2Real Sociedad31204315
3PSV Eindhoven31117524
4SK Sturm Graz300316-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Legia Warsaw320123-16
2Napoli31117524
3Leicester31116604
4Spartak Moscow310267-13

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt32105237
2Olympiakos32016426
3Fenerbahçe302136-32
4Royal Antwerp301235-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray32102027
2Lazio31112114
3Marseille30301103
4Lokomotiv Moscow301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade32104227
2Sporting Braga32015326
3FC Midtjylland302135-22
4Ludogorets301213-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen32107257
2Real Betis32108537
3Celtic310258-33
4Ferencvárosi TC300327-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham33007079
2Dinamo Zagreb31024403
3Rapid Vienna310224-23
4KRC Genk310216-53
View full Europa League tables

