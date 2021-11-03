Last updated on .From the section European Football

West Ham are top of their Europa League group with three wins so far

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal said they "want the bonus" of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Europa League with two games to spare.

A fourth win from four matches could see West Ham progress when they take on Genk on Thursday (17:45 GMT).

They are currently six points clear of the other three teams in Group H.

"That's very important for us because our schedule is unbelievable now so we can have one game less if we win the group," said Coufal.

"It's a good bonus for us and we want to get this bonus."

After playing Genk, West Ham host Premier League title challengers Liverpool on 7 November, before playing three games in eight days after the international break.

Thursday's game in Belgium will be West Ham boss David Moyes' 1,000th match as manager.

"A thousand games is a huge success for him and for sure we would like to win and give him a good performance - like a birthday gift," said Coufal.

"We want to do everything for him and to win tomorrow."